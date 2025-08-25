What Is BlockDAG? The $381M Presale, Layer 1 Crypto That Many Call the Next Step Beyond Kaspa

By: Coindoo
2025/08/25 04:00
When Kaspa launched with its fast blockDAG setup, it shifted how people viewed proof-of-work systems. Now, BlockDAG (BDAG) is being highlighted as the next big step. It offers a scalable Layer 1 network that mixes speed, strong security, and mass adoption strategies.

BlockDAG has already raised over $381 million in presale, sold more than 25.3 billion coins, and achieved over $7.8 million in miner sales with 19,350 units sold. Its ROI since Batch 1 sits at 2,660%, making it one of the most talked-about projects today. But beyond these numbers, the real question is: what makes BlockDAG different, and why are experts comparing it to Kaspa’s breakthrough?

The Architecture: DAG With Proof-of-Work

BlockDAG is built on a hybrid model that joins a directed acyclic graph (DAG) with proof-of-work (PoW). This setup lets multiple blocks run at once, removing the delays seen in chains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. At the same time, PoW keeps the system safe and reliable.

The result is a network that handles up to 10 blocks each second, on par with projects like Solana and Avalanche. But unlike Solana, BlockDAG doesn’t trade decentralization for speed. It maintains wide participation without heavy validator control.

Kaspa showed that blockDAG consensus could improve speed, but BlockDAG takes it further. It combines the secure mining base with tools that make building easier. This mix appeals to both casual users and developers. With this setup, BlockDAG is aiming to deliver high performance without losing the trustless design that blockchains rely on.

Building a Wide User Base Before Launch

One of BlockDAG’s strongest moves is focusing on building users before mainnet release. Its X1 mobile mining app has drawn over 2.5 million people. Anyone can mine BDAG coins directly from their phone with almost no setup. This has created one of the largest pre-mainnet user groups in crypto.

Along with mobile users, BlockDAG has also sold more than 19,350 miners, reaching over $7.8 million in sales. This brings industrial-grade hash power into the system. The mix of community-scale mining and large-scale hardware ensures BlockDAG avoids the “slow start” problem common to new chains.

Kaspa had to attract miners step by step after going live. BlockDAG, on the other hand, enters with both retail users and large-scale support ready to run. This dual base creates a strong launchpad for growth once the mainnet opens.

Developer Growth and Ecosystem Scale

For any blockchain, its future depends on the apps built on top. BlockDAG is already showing strength here. More than 4,500 developers are working on 300+ decentralized apps covering DeFi, NFTs, and gaming. This level of activity before mainnet launch is rare and shows the impact of BDAG’s EVM compatibility. Developers can move Ethereum apps without rebuilding from scratch, cutting down time and cost.

Kaspa proved itself with its system design, but BlockDAG is solving a wider challenge. It combines speed, security, easy usability, and strong adoption plans. By building ties with both developers and users, it ensures momentum continues on all fronts.

Its presale success also highlights this strength. With $381 million raised so far and batch 29 priced at $0.0276, the project has momentum. The confirmed listing price of $0.05 suggests major upside potential.

Why Analysts Compare BlockDAG to Kaspa

The big question is whether BlockDAG can match Kaspa’s growth. Some market watchers are already predicting BDAG could reach $1 within 12 to 18 months after listing if adoption continues. At the current presale price of $0.0276, that would mean almost 36 times growth. Longer-term views suggest BDAG could reach $5 to $10 if it gains traction like Solana or Avalanche.

These forecasts depend on developer activity, exchange support, and reliable scaling. But with 25.3 billion coins sold, millions of users through the X1 app, and thousands of miners already active, BlockDAG has more early strength than most new networks.

Kaspa proved DAG-based consensus could beat traditional chains in speed. BlockDAG builds on this by adding EVM support, community mining, and wide-scale presale success. With over $381 million already raised, it is well-positioned to extend Kaspa’s model into a broader ecosystem.

Final Thoughts

BlockDAG is not just another presale chasing attention. It is shaping up as a next-generation Layer 1 with a complete strategy. Its DAG + PoW model, 2.5 million mobile miners, 19,350 ASIC units sold, and 4,500 developers building apps all point toward a strong start.

Whether BDAG reaches $1 post-listing or grows further over time, the base being built today is hard to ignore. That is why many are calling BlockDAG one of the top cryptos to watch.

