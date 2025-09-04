What Is DeFi? Inside MakerDAO, DAI, and the Future of Finance

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/04 17:00
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0021151+22.21%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001577-2.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01226-1.28%
DAI
DAI$1+0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.010822-1.69%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14028-2.20%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Bitcoin and the Blockchain

    2.1 The Origins

    2.2 Bitcoin in a nutshell

    2.3 Basic Concepts

  2. Crypto Exchanges

  3. Source of Value of crypto assets and Bootstrapping

  4. Initial Coin Offerings

  5. Airdrops

  6. Ethereum

    7.1 Proof-of-Stake based consensus in Ethereum

    7.2 Smart Contracts

    7.3 Tokens

    7.4 Non-Fungible Tokens

  7. Decentralized Finance and 8.1 MakerDAO

    8.2 Uniswap

    8.3 Taxable events in DeFi ecosystem

    8.4 Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) on Ethereum

  8. Decentralized Autonomous Organizations - DAOs

    9.1 Legal Entity Status of DAOs

    9.2 Taxation issues of DAOs

  9. International Cooperation and Exchange of Information

    10.1 FATF Standards on VAs and VASPs

    10.2 Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework

    10.3 Need for Global Public Digital Infrastructure

    10.4 The Challenge of Anonymity Enhancing Crypto Assets

  10. Conclusion and References

8. Decentralized Finance

The financial system performs a critical job of financial intermediation and enables the flow of capital from lenders to borrowers. Similarly, in the domain of crypto assets using platforms like centralized crypto exchanges or decentralized platforms using smart contracts, such financial intermediation is possible. The smart contract ecosystem enables the automation of deposit, disbursal, lending and repayment of funds. This has created an entire ecosystem of financial services which operate on the blockchain, called DeFi or Decentralized Finance. DeFi enables enormous opportunities of financial innovation using crypto assets and smart contracts. At the same time, it also poses new challenges to tax administrations and law enforcement agencies as lack of KYC norms and regulatory oversight can enable tax evasion and money laundering. The wide variety of applications and products offered by DeFi warrant a separate paper to describe the mechanics as well as the taxation aspects of this ecosystem, which are not very clear and well understood today. However, this paper discusses two prominent DeFi platforms MakerDAO and UniSwap which account for a significant portion of assets locked up in DeFi applications.

8.1 MakerDAO

MakerDAO is one of the most popular DeFi projects. It is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that issues and manages two ERC-20 tokens. The first token is known as DAI, which is a cryptocollateralized so called stablecoin soft pegged to the US Dollar, the second token is Maker (MKR) which is used as a governance token of the Maker protocol as well as a utility token for auctioning DAI for MKR and vice versa. In unforeseen situations it can also be used as a resource for recapitalization and repayment of Maker protocol debt. The MakerDAO is essentially a system of smart contracts running on the Ethereum Blockchain that manage the supply of DAI and MKR. A system of incentives and other mechanisms enable creation and destruction of DAI as well as its backing with appropriate collateral to maintain its soft peg to the US Dollar using smart contracts. Unlike the so called centralized stablecoins, the collateralization and assets in the MakerDAO ecosystem are publicly available and do not require any proof of reserve or audit. A detailed overview of the MakerDAO is available in the whitepaper[115].

\ The MakerDAO can be considered a digital vault system which gives a DAI denominated loan to users which lock-up their Ether or other authorized crypto assets into a smart contract, which is called a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP). This is the mechanism that generates DAI as shown in Fig. 40. The DAI loan accrues interest denominated in DAI which is called the ‘stability fees’ in the Maker protocol. When the DAI loan is returned along with the stability fee by the borrower, the retuned DAI is burnt, the stability fees go to the surplus smart contract account and the collateralized assets are released (Fig. 41).

\ Fig. 41 Repayment of DAI loan

\ This system is analogous to a mortgage in the traditional financial system. One of the key differences is that the collateralized crypto assets like ETH and Basic Attention Token (BAT) are much more volatile than the assets mortgaged in traditional finance. Thus, MakerDAO users need to overcollateralize the DAI loans by at least 150% for ETH which can be higher (>175%) for some other crypto assets like BAT. This facilitates the stability of the protocol as well as the peg of DAI to the USD, as even if the value of CDP reduces, the Maker protocol would still be able to discharge the liability of issued DAI. If the CDP value falls below the threshold, the protocol enables three scenarios:

\ i) The borrower deposits more collateral to the CDP.

\ ii) The borrower repays some of the DAI debt.

\ iii) The protocol opens the CDP for auction by keepers which liquidate the CDP.

\ The MKR token is the governance token of the Maker protocol which enables the holders to vote on proposals as well as initiate proposals for changes in the protocol. The parameters like stability fee, the crypto assets to be taken as collateral, as well as their collateralization ratios are decided through voting, with each MKR token holder entitled to one vote. If due to an extreme event the protocol accrues a debt, the governance mechanism decides through voting to issue new MKR tokens for recapitalization. This is very similar to a situation in traditional finance where new equity is issued to infuse capital in a sick enterprise.

\ It is also noteworthy that apart from the Maker protocol DAI and MKR can also be bought and sold on various crypto exchanges. In order to incentivise people to hold DAI rather than selling it and to stabilize its value in the open market, the Maker protocol also enables the DAI borrowers to deposit the borrowed DAI into smart contracts that yield returns at the rate of the DAI savings rate. The DAI savings rate is also determined by the governance ecosystem of MakerDAO. Just like in ordinary finance where the lending rate is higher than the savings rate, the stability fee is always higher than the DAI savings rate. Besides this, the borrowers of DAI can use it to earn passive income on other DeFi applications or create further leveraged positions. The DAI stability fee, savings rate and the collateralization ratio are like instruments in the armour of a central bank which can affect the demand and supply of DAI resulting in movement of price of DAI in the desired direction as compared to the US Dollar.

\ Various external actors also play an important role in the Maker protocol operations. They play a critical role in maintaining the peg against the US Dollar. The main external actors in the Maker protocol are:

\ i) Keepers: They are independent actors which take advantage of arbitrage opportunities which help DAI to move towards the target price of 1 USD. They participate in Surplus Auctions, Debt Auctions, and Collateral Auctions which help to maintain sufficient reserves against the issued DAI in the protocol. Keepers are usually bots operated by natural or legal persons.

\ ii) Oracles: As the blockchains cannot access any off-chain information like asset prices of assets locked in CDPs or the price of DAI, oracles deliver price information about the assets locked in CDPs in order to enable the protocol to know when to trigger a liquidation.

\ iii) Emergency Oracles: They are the oracles selected by Maker governance as last line of defence against Maker governance or oracles. They are authorized by Maker governance to freeze oracles and trigger an emergency shutdown in an unforeseen situation.

\ iv) DAO Teams: These are individuals and service providers who are authorized by Maker governance to provide services to MakerDAO.

\ Keepers play an important role in maintaining the peg of DAI to the US Dollar as they participate in various auctions like the Surplus Auctions, Debt Auctions, and Collateral Auctions. The various auctions in the MakerDAO ecosystem and their role in the protocol is as follows:

\ i) Surplus Auctions: The DAI loans with accrued stability fee denominated in DAI is repaid back to the CDP smart contract. Once the DAI principal along with the stability fee is repaid, the collateralized assets are released. The excess DAI obtained from the stability fee goes to a smart contract which accumulates it to a level determined by the Maker governance, after which an auction for the surplus DAI to be converted to MKR can be triggered by a keeper and the MKR tokens obtained consequent to the auction are burnt.

\ ii) Debt Auctions: It is possible in certain cases that in situations where the value of the collateralized asset collapses rapidly, the liquidations might not be able to repay the entire collateralized assets and the protocol may incur debt. When this debt crosses a certain threshold determined by the Maker governance, an auction can be triggered by a keeper to recapitalize the protocol by auctioning off MKR for a fixed number of DAI.

\ iii) Collateral Auctions: These auctions are triggered to recover debt in liquidated vaults. When the collateral position in a CDP vault drops below the specified liquidation ratio the vault becomes available for liquidation. The keeper bots liquidate the vaults by sending transactions which trigger an auction of the assets locked in the vault. It is important to note that as the liquidation transactions can only originate from an externally owned account on Ethereum, the Maker protocol cannot automatically trigger the collateral auctions and relies on keepers for the same. The amount of DAI recovered by the auction is used to repay the debt and the remaining collateral is returned to the user after deduction of a penalty fee. The keeper gets a fee for the transaction as an incentive to keep a watch on vaults that can be liquidated.

\ The MakerDAO users and owners of MKR and DAI do not undergo any KYC procedure to determine their tax residency or for identification of the beneficial ownership of the assets, this gives rise to a complex scenario where a number of individuals or entities come together to transact on a decentralized lending platform which also issues a so-called stable coin and maintains its peg to the US Dollar. The individuals or entities also participate in the governance of the Maker Decentralized Autonomous Organization and take decisions which have financial implications for the protocol and the holders of MKR token themselves.

\ The tax implications of transactions in such ecosystems can be very complex and due to unforeseen and trans-national nature of such organizations there is virtually no guidance available for taxation of the truly Decentralized Autonomous Organizations which do not have a well-defined legal identity. Although, the individual transactions are still governed by the tax guidelines and laws of the respective jurisdictions of the members and users of the Decentralized Autonomous Organization’s platforms/protocols. The taxation of such Decentralized Autonomous Organizations is discussed in the subsequent sections.

\

:::info Author:

(1) Arindam Misra.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

  1. https://makerdao.com/en/whitepaper/

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6835-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.2851+3.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011884-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,863.07-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.132-24.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-8.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9454-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose