The term FDV often pops up while searching for crypto investments. You may also have seen the term appear in crypto-related news. Curious to know what it means? Or confused between the FDV and market cap? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The article covers the definition of FDV, how it is calculated, its significance, ... Read more The post What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.The term FDV often pops up while searching for crypto investments. You may also have seen the term appear in crypto-related news. Curious to know what it means? Or confused between the FDV and market cap? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The article covers the definition of FDV, how it is calculated, its significance, ... Read more The post What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/19 13:33
Threshold
T$0.01681-0.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547-2.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.15224-2.87%
Salamanca
DON$0.000686+1.03%
MAY
MAY$0.04834+7.75%

The term FDV often pops up while searching for crypto investments. You may also have seen the term appear in crypto-related news. Curious to know what it means? Or confused between the FDV and market cap? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The article covers the definition of FDV, how it is calculated, its significance, and its limitations. Further, we discuss the key difference between the FDV and the market cap as well.

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV)?

The Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) represents the total potential value of a cryptocurrency. It’s calculated by considering all the tokens generated, locked, and scheduled to release. It shows the total value of a project rather than the value of currency in circulation. The following formula is used to calculate the Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV).

Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) = Token Price X Total Supply

Why is FDV important for Investors?

The FDV is crucial for investors due to the following reasons.

1. To Gauge the Long-term Potential of a Crypto Project

The FDV gives a bird’s-eye view of the total potential value of a crypto project. This will empower the investors to gauge the long-term prospects of the project beyond the current scenario. Calculating the FDV is crucial for making informed investment decisions.

2. To Assess the Potential Dilution Risks

For a particular currency, the circulating coins may be just a small part of its total supply. If the remaining tokens are released in the future without any increase in demand, the token possesses a dilution risk. By finding the difference between the FDV and market cap, the investors can assess such dilution risks early.

3. To Compare Various Crypto Projects

For different crypto projects, the date of release of coins and their supply at different points in time vary. These limit the possibilities for fair comparison. The FDV, on the other hand, considers all the coins in circulation, scheduled and locked ones as well; hence, calculating the FDV will empower the investors to make fair comparisons.

You can also explore What Is DeFi? Decentralized Finance Explained for understanding decentralized projects.

Limitations of FDV

Even though FDV gives crucial insights about a given cryptocurrency. The method is not flawless. The FDV has certain limitations. The following section covers the limitations of FDV.

  • It is speculative: The FDV is calculated based on many assumptions. While calculating the FDV, it is assumed that the price of the token in question remains constant. But the prices are prone to changes due to the volatile nature of the market.
  • Does not account for the date of release of coins: The FDV estimates the total value, but it doesn’t account for the date of release of the coins. 
  • The FDV may overestimate the value of a crypto project: The FDV may potentially overestimate the value of certain projects, especially for early-stage projects.
  • Does not account for the changes in governance: Any changes in the governance decision can influence the maximum supply. The FDV does not consider such changes.

Difference Between Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) and Market Cap

People often get confused between the terms Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) and Market Cap. Understanding the difference between them is essential for making informed decisions. The following section covers the fundamental differences between them.

  • The market cap is calculated based on the value of currently circulating coins, FDV; on the other hand, it considers all the tokens circulating and yet to be released. It gives a more comprehensive view of the crypto project.
  • The market cap represents the current status of the token, whereas the FDV represents the total potential market value.
  • Considering the market cap involves less risk, as it is a more realistic value based on the current scenario. The FDV involves a higher risk as it takes unreleased tokens into account.
  • The market cap is more suitable for analysing the current situation. Contrary to it, FDV is more suitable for understanding the long-term potential of a crypto project.

Despite having drawbacks, both market cap and FDV are important for investors to make informed decisions. 

Final Thoughts

The FDV is an important parameter for investors to make wise investment decisions regarding various cryptocurrencies. It gives an idea about the long-term potential of a crypto project. But the FDV also has its limitations, so it needs to be used after considering other parameters as well.

The post What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury