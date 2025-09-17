What Is Lyno AI? Best New Presale to Buy as AI-Driven Token Jumps in Popularity

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 14:40
Lyno AI is quickly becoming the new fast-lightning AI-blockchain protocol to revolutionize crypto trading. Its presale is ongoing as Early Bird at 0.050 per token, and the following step is 0.055. Already 498,224 tokens have been sold to investors, bringing in $24,911 of the projected final target price of $0.10.

Seizing Market Opportunities Before Surge

The AI crypto industry has a market cap of 32.1 billion but is experiencing a minor drop of 1.5% in September 2025. Nonetheless, tokens such as Lyno AI are on the rise owing to new treasury policies by big players such as Worldcoin. The same traders who forecasted the Ethereum breakout to $5,500 in 2025 are projecting possible 1400% returns on AI tokens utilizing rapidly smart arbitrage.

The strength of Lyno AI is that it uses high-level market intelligence software that automatically identifies arbitrage in Ethereum and more than a dozen other chains. Such transparency and real-time profit-sharing dashboard enables even an unprofessional trader in Europe to maximize gas charges and paths automatically. This is unlike other AI tokens who provide empty promises lacking concrete instruments. Cyberscope fully audits Lyno AI, with trust and security.

Why Lyno AI Is a Presale You Can’t Miss

Lyno provides the next generation AI-based cross-chain arbitrage that plays the field even. Previously, institutional arbitrage used to be a reserve of setups with million-dollar minimums, but Lyno allows retail investors to access the platform. Its token holders, LYNO, engage in governance, stakeholders, and a giveaway campaign, presale purchasers that buy more than 100 worth of tokens receive an opportunity to share in a 100K prize pool, divided among 10 investors.

The protocol is a secure design and audited smart contracts with lightning-fast execution speeds that can perform trades in milliseconds. Its market intelligence is an AI product that controls risk by slippage control, optimization of gas fees, and route selection without the need to be monitored manually.

Conclusion: Act Now Before Lyno AI Surges

Lyno AI is reinventing crypto arbitrage through autonomous cross-chain technology and community-based governance. An existing discounted price of Early Bird of $0.050 per token is a chance to buy early before the further stage of $0.055 and the ultimate price of $0.10. Having almost half a million tokens already sold and a freebie bonus, investors should not lose time and grab Lyno AI tokens before the price skyrockets. This presale is an innovation audited by Cyberscope and secures in the rapidly expanding AI crypto industry.

The post Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve has made its first Fed rate cut this year following today’s FOMC meeting, lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). This comes in line with expectations, while the crypto market awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the committee’s stance moving forward. FOMC Makes First Fed Rate Cut This Year With 25 Bps Cut In a press release, the committee announced that it has decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps from between 4.25% and 4.5% to 4% and 4.25%. This comes in line with expectations as market participants were pricing in a 25 bps cut, as against a 50 bps cut. This marks the first Fed rate cut this year, with the last cut before this coming last year in December. Notably, the Fed also made the first cut last year in September, although it was a 50 bps cut back then. All Fed officials voted in favor of a 25 bps cut except Stephen Miran, who dissented in favor of a 50 bps cut. This rate cut decision comes amid concerns that the labor market may be softening, with recent U.S. jobs data pointing to a weak labor market. The committee noted in the release that job gains have slowed, and that the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. They added that inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had also already signaled at the Jackson Hole Conference that they were likely to lower interest rates with the downside risk in the labor market rising. The committee reiterated this in the release that downside risks to employment have risen. Before the Fed rate cut decision, experts weighed in on whether the FOMC should make a 25 bps cut or…
Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
