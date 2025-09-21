The post What is the Impact of the Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts on Cryptocurrencies? Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone Explains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 25 basis point interest rate cut recently implemented by the FED has had a great impact on global markets, while also bringing with it concerns, particularly regarding cryptocurrency markets. Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Macro Strategist Mike McGlone argued on the “Milk Road Macro” podcast that markets are living in a “fantasy world” and that investors are overweighting risky assets. McGlone pointed out that Fed interest rate cuts are not always a positive signal for stocks, citing the more than 50% declines in the S&P 500 following interest rate cuts in 2001 and 2007. The strategist, who specifically categorizes cryptocurrencies as “risky assets,” stated that while the gold market continues its upward trend, cryptocurrencies are more vulnerable in this environment. Recalling his previous prediction that Bitcoin could fall to $10,000 by the end of 2025, McGlone claimed that current market valuations are unsustainable. According to McGlone, the overpriced nature of the market is also putting pressure on the Fed’s policies. While the Fed’s initiation of interest rate cuts is generally considered a positive indicator for the gold market, it could signal a long-term correction for riskier assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. McGlone stated, “There’s a lot of speculation in the cryptocurrency market, thinking ‘everything is going to go up.’ While there was only one cryptocurrency in 2009, there are now 21 million. This could be a sign of a major bubble in the market.” The strategist noted that current inflationary cycles are usually followed by a deflationary period, and that deflationary trends in countries such as Japan and China could also be a sign for the US. McGlone believes markets are “nearing the end of the risk-on asset rally” and expects a significant market normalization over the next three months. He warned that this normalization process could have devastating effects, particularly… The post What is the Impact of the Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts on Cryptocurrencies? Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone Explains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 25 basis point interest rate cut recently implemented by the FED has had a great impact on global markets, while also bringing with it concerns, particularly regarding cryptocurrency markets. Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Macro Strategist Mike McGlone argued on the “Milk Road Macro” podcast that markets are living in a “fantasy world” and that investors are overweighting risky assets. McGlone pointed out that Fed interest rate cuts are not always a positive signal for stocks, citing the more than 50% declines in the S&P 500 following interest rate cuts in 2001 and 2007. The strategist, who specifically categorizes cryptocurrencies as “risky assets,” stated that while the gold market continues its upward trend, cryptocurrencies are more vulnerable in this environment. Recalling his previous prediction that Bitcoin could fall to $10,000 by the end of 2025, McGlone claimed that current market valuations are unsustainable. According to McGlone, the overpriced nature of the market is also putting pressure on the Fed’s policies. While the Fed’s initiation of interest rate cuts is generally considered a positive indicator for the gold market, it could signal a long-term correction for riskier assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. McGlone stated, “There’s a lot of speculation in the cryptocurrency market, thinking ‘everything is going to go up.’ While there was only one cryptocurrency in 2009, there are now 21 million. This could be a sign of a major bubble in the market.” The strategist noted that current inflationary cycles are usually followed by a deflationary period, and that deflationary trends in countries such as Japan and China could also be a sign for the US. McGlone believes markets are “nearing the end of the risk-on asset rally” and expects a significant market normalization over the next three months. He warned that this normalization process could have devastating effects, particularly…

What is the Impact of the Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts on Cryptocurrencies? Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone Explains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:08
Moonveil
MORE$0.0885+1.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017414-1.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.08318-0.81%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01911-1.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.00819+4.38%

The 25 basis point interest rate cut recently implemented by the FED has had a great impact on global markets, while also bringing with it concerns, particularly regarding cryptocurrency markets.

Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Macro Strategist Mike McGlone argued on the “Milk Road Macro” podcast that markets are living in a “fantasy world” and that investors are overweighting risky assets.

McGlone pointed out that Fed interest rate cuts are not always a positive signal for stocks, citing the more than 50% declines in the S&P 500 following interest rate cuts in 2001 and 2007.

The strategist, who specifically categorizes cryptocurrencies as “risky assets,” stated that while the gold market continues its upward trend, cryptocurrencies are more vulnerable in this environment. Recalling his previous prediction that Bitcoin could fall to $10,000 by the end of 2025, McGlone claimed that current market valuations are unsustainable.

According to McGlone, the overpriced nature of the market is also putting pressure on the Fed’s policies. While the Fed’s initiation of interest rate cuts is generally considered a positive indicator for the gold market, it could signal a long-term correction for riskier assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. McGlone stated, “There’s a lot of speculation in the cryptocurrency market, thinking ‘everything is going to go up.’ While there was only one cryptocurrency in 2009, there are now 21 million. This could be a sign of a major bubble in the market.”

The strategist noted that current inflationary cycles are usually followed by a deflationary period, and that deflationary trends in countries such as Japan and China could also be a sign for the US.

McGlone believes markets are “nearing the end of the risk-on asset rally” and expects a significant market normalization over the next three months. He warned that this normalization process could have devastating effects, particularly on overvalued cryptocurrencies.

McGlone argued that the Fed’s interest rate decisions are made under political pressure, and that this could create a “bubble” in the markets. He considered the recent high correlation between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and the stock market, noting that cryptocurrencies are “risky” assets with high volatility and can experience significant declines during periods of risk aversion.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-is-the-impact-of-the-feds-interest-rate-cuts-on-cryptocurrencies-bloomberg-analyst-mike-mcglone-explains/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

TLDR: SEC approves generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE. New rules remove the need for separate filings, speeding up crypto ETP listings and reducing delays. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and bitcoin options contracts cleared for listing under updated framework. Experts say more work remains before all crypto ETPs [...] The post SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005208+4.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08861+2.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.14986-1.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:37
Share
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.47777-1.56%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0446+0.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04351-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Share
NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02179+16.15%
Starpower
STAR$0.12448+0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-4.60%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

XRP naar $100 of meer? Analisten schetsen realistisch en onhaalbare scenario’s