What is the Most Promising AI coin in 2025? DeepSnitch AI Nears $200k as BTC Steadies

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 20:45
Bitcoin
BTC$111,513.74-0.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1503+15.61%
bitcoin15 15

Bitcoin is rising again as titans like MicroStrategy continue accumulating tokens in September. Now trading around $112,000, Bitcoin is overturning its recent decline, and its positive momentum is being bolstered by growing ETF inflows. 

Following this upswing, investors are turning to the market with one question: What is the most promising AI coin in 2025? Bittensor and Near Protocol are in the spotlight, but smaller tokens like DeepSnitch AI presale coin may offer better returns. 

DeepSnitch leverages artificial intelligence to empower retail traders with quality investing insights, allowing them to keep up with whale activity. Here’s why investors say DeepSnitch might become one of the best-performing AI coins.

BTC stabilizes as corporate accumulation continues

Bitcoin bulls are jubilant over the recent acquisition by MicroStrategy. Shortly after missing out on the S&P 500, MicroStrategy confirmed its bullishness in Bitcoin with another $217 million purchase. 

This new acquisition of 1,955 BTC tokens takes the company’s total holdings to 638,460 tokens. Additionally, the new token purchase also helped MicroStrategy cement its place as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with around $42 billion in assets.

Many investors had wondered whether MicroStrategy would change its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, which involves monthly purchases. Their concerns came after the S&P 500 omitted MicroStrategy from its index, a situation that many had pinned on negative sentiments around cryptocurrencies. 

However, the company has remained undaunted, continuing to acquire BTC tokens monthly. In July, MSTR acquired 31,466 BTC tokens shortly after acquiring 17,000 tokens in June.

In light of MSTR’s commitment to its Bitcoin portfolio, many investors now have speculations about a possible rally. These investors point to MSTR’s accumulation strategy as whale positioning for a future rally. 

These sentiments have been strengthened by Bitcoin’s recent price gains, which saw the token rise by 3.51% over the past week. Still, despite trading at $112,579, BTC is down by 3.67% over the past month. But if investor predictions are accurate, then BTC might be preparing for a mega rally in the final quarter of 2025.

DeepSnitch to give small traders an edge this altseason

Crypto success often depends on being the first to react, something whales have always used to their advantage. DeepSnitch levels the playing field by putting retail traders on equal footing. Its AI agents continuously analyze market conditions, wallet movements, and contract risks, giving users instant access to insights that once required entire research teams.

DeepSnitch also shields you from threats. From rug pulls to pump-and-dump schemes, the platform’s surveillance tools are designed to spot manipulation early and keep your portfolio secure.

One area that makes DeepSnitch a standout project is its incorporation of artificial intelligence. Already, AI tokens have become one of the most popular assets in the crypto market. Additionally, many coin investors believe that AI tokens will outperform other assets in 2025.

Moreover, DeepSnitch offers the potential to make asymmetrical upside gains without breaking the bank. 

Now in its presale, one DSNT token is trading at $0.01634, giving early investors a chance to secure high-growth potential at a bargain price. Additionally, presale buyers will enjoy staking privileges alongside exclusive priority access to network features.

With retail adoption rising, DeepSnitch has all the right ingredients for a breakout.

Will the halving event make Bittensor one of the top AI tokens?

Bittensor AI is set to undergo its first-ever halving event in December. As the event draws nearer, investors are fixated on the token, watching its performance to see if a mega rally could be close by.

The event will cut daily TAO emissions by half, taking the 7,200 TAO to 3,600 TAO. Additionally, it will reduce selling pressure on TAO, a factor that could stimulate Bittensor’s price growth. Historically, assets like Bitcoin have benefited from halving events as their reduced supply boosted demand and increased the token’s price momentum. 

chart23

If a similar thing happens, investors asking what the most promising AI coin is in 2025 could turn to Bittensor. Already, the token is trading at $343.01 following its 12.1% increase over the past week. However, excitement around its halving event could push the token towards the $450 region.

Near Protocol could soar on the back of Fed rate cuts

Near Protocol is in the news again after its recent 7-day increase. Like many AI tokens, Near Protocol endured a bearish performance in August as market volatility soared. However, its price movement in early September could indicate a positive turnaround. Now trading at $2.56, NEAR is up by 9.27% over the past week. 

chart24

Additionally, Near Protocol could get a much-needed boost if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in September. That would pump fresh capital into the coin market, increasing demand for top AI tokens like Near Protocol. This could spur a sharp price boost for the token.

Conclusion

One question currently dominates many crypto communities: What is the most promising AI coin in 2025? Interestingly, many investors have pointed to DeepSnitch, a newcomer that melds meme coin-like hype with practical real-world utility. 

Interest in DeepSnitch continues rising, taking its presale revenue to $192,000. With a price increase scheduled soon, now might be the best time to join DeepSnitch’s ecosystem. 

Visit the website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale now.

deepsnitch

Frequently asked questions

Can DeepSnitch outshine top AI tokens?

Many investors believe DeepSnitch could become one of the top AI coins, citing its rapid presale growth and real-world utility.

Is DeepSnitch’s presale live?

DeepSnitch’s presale has kicked off, raising over $192,000 in record time. Joining its presale now can help investors capitalize on its next price increase.

Is DeepSnitch a trading platform?

No. DeepSnitch helps investors to compress market data and whale activity into actionable insights.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains

The latest Cardano price prediction hinges less on technical charts and more on a critical test of investor patience, with a potential 25% tumble for ADA fueled by a search for maximum gains elsewhere. As capital becomes more strategic, investors are questioning the opportunity cost of holding legacy assets.  This dynamic highlights alternatives like the […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10028+0.58%
Wink
LIKE$0.01029-4.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02743+0.54%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/09 19:30
Share
ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability Blockchain technology has evolved rapidly over the past decade, reshaping industries with decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and Web3 applications. Yet, one of the most significant challenges remains: scalability. Networks like Ethereum are powerful but often suffer from congestion, high transaction fees, and slower processing times. This is where Layer 2 solutions come in — and among them, ZK-Rollups (Zero-Knowledge Rollups) stand out as a promising path forward. By leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to validate transactions, ZK-Rollups enable blockchains to process thousands of transactions efficiently, securely, and at a fraction of the cost. In this article, we’ll explore what ZK-Rollups are, how they work, their benefits, real-world use cases, challenges, and why they represent the future of blockchain scalability. What Is a ZK-Rollup? A ZK-Rollup is a Layer 2 scaling solution that bundles hundreds or thousands of off-chain transactions into a single batch. Instead of submitting each transaction individually to the main blockchain (Layer 1), ZK-Rollups generate a validity proof — using zero-knowledge cryptography — that verifies the correctness of all transactions in the&nbsp;batch. This proof is then published to the main chain, significantly reducing data load while maintaining Ethereum-level security. Key features: Batch Processing — Multiple transactions grouped together. Validity Proofs — Mathematical evidence that all transactions are&nbsp;valid. On-Chain Verification — Ethereum only verifies the proof, not each transaction. Efficiency — Low gas fees, high throughput, and secure settlement. How Do ZK-Rollups Work? Step 1: Off-Chain Transaction ExecutionTransactions are first processed off-chain in a Layer 2 environment. Users interact with smart contracts, send tokens, or perform trades without overwhelming the Layer 1 blockchain. Step 2: AggregationThese off-chain transactions are collected into batches by a Rollup operator (sometimes called a “sequencer”). Step 3: Zero-Knowledge Proof GenerationOperators generate a SNARK or STARK proof for each batch, confirming through zero-knowledge methods that all bundled transactions are&nbsp;valid. Step 4: Proof SubmissionThe validity proof is submitted to the Ethereum mainnet. Instead of validating each transaction, Ethereum only validates the&nbsp;proof. Step 5: On-Chain FinalityOnce Ethereum verifies the proof, all transactions in the batch are finalized with the same security guarantees as if they were executed directly on-chain. Why ZK-Rollups Matter for Blockchain Scalability Blockchain networks like Ethereum have limited capacity — processing only about 15 transactions per second (TPS). In times of high demand, gas fees can skyrocket, making blockchain use impractical for everyday applications. ZK-Rollups address this&nbsp;by: Increasing throughput to thousands of TPS. Cutting down transaction costs. Providing instant finality (no long waiting periods). Maintaining Ethereum’s strong security&nbsp;model. For Web3 to scale to millions of users, solutions like ZK-Rollups are not optional — they’re essential. Benefits of ZK-Rollups 1. Scalability at ScaleZK-Rollups can process thousands of transactions in a single proof. This means more users can interact with blockchain applications without causing congestion. 2. Lower Transaction CostsSince many transactions are bundled, gas costs are distributed among users, drastically reducing fees. For example, sending tokens on zkSync or Loopring costs a fraction of Ethereum’s fees. 3. Enhanced SecurityUnlike sidechains or other off-chain solutions, ZK-Rollups inherit Ethereum’s Layer 1 security. Even if the Rollup operator acts maliciously, the validity proofs ensure that only valid transactions are finalized. 4. Instant FinalityOptimistic Rollups require a waiting period (fraud-proof challenge window) to finalize transactions. In contrast, ZK-Rollups finalize transactions immediately after Ethereum verifies the proof, making them ideal for high-frequency applications. 5. Reduced Data Storage on L1Only proofs and minimal transaction data are stored on Ethereum, significantly reducing blockchain bloat while ensuring data availability. Both are vital Layer 2 solutions, but ZK-Rollups are generally more efficient — though technically more complex to implement. Use Cases of ZK-Rollups PaymentsPlatforms like zkSync allow fast, cheap token transfers, enabling everyday blockchain payments. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs)Loopring uses ZK-Rollups to provide secure, low-cost, high-speed trading experiences. NFT Minting and TransfersMinting NFTs on ZK-Rollups drastically reduces gas fees, making it more affordable for creators. DeFi ProtocolsLending, borrowing, and yield farming can scale efficiently on ZK-Rollups with lower transaction costs. Gaming and Metaverse Games can handle thousands of microtransactions with minimal costs, improving user experience. Popular ZK-Rollup Projects zkSync — A Layer 2 scaling solution focused on payments and smart contracts. Loopring — A protocol that leverages ZK-Rollups for efficient DEX&nbsp;trading. StarkNet — Uses STARK proofs to deliver scalable, general-purpose computation. Polygon zkEVM — Brings Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to ZK-Rollups. Aztec — Focused on privacy-preserving transactions with ZK-Rollups. ZK-Rollups prove to be highly versatile, as shown by these projects across multiple&nbsp;sectors. Challenges of ZK-Rollups Despite their promise, ZK-Rollups face&nbsp;hurdles: Technical Complexity — Building and implementing zero-knowledge proofs require advanced cryptography and computing power. High Development Costs — The infrastructure for ZK-Rollups is resource-intensive. Ecosystem Maturity — Not all tools and dApps fully support ZK-Rollup environments yet. Data Availability — Ensuring all users can access off-chain data remains a critical&nbsp;issue. Centralization Risks — Some ZK-Rollup projects rely on centralized operators, raising concerns until decentralization improves. The Future of ZK-Rollups The next phase of blockchain adoption depends heavily on scalability. As Ethereum transitions with upgrades like Danksharding and Proto-Danksharding (EIP-4844), ZK-Rollups will integrate more seamlessly into the ecosystem. Trends to&nbsp;watch: Widespread EVM compatibility — Making it easy for developers to deploy Ethereum smart contracts on ZK-Rollups.Privacy Enhancements — Combining zero-knowledge proofs with privacy-preserving features.Cross-Chain Rollups — Interoperability between different blockchains using ZK-proofs.Mainstream Adoption — Payments, supply chain, healthcare, and fintech adopting ZK-Rollup solutions. Why ZK-Rollups Represent the Future of Blockchain Scalability Unmatched Efficiency — High throughput and low fees.Ethereum-Level Security — Without sacrificing decentralization.Instant Finality — Faster transactions than other Layer 2 models.Versatile Use Cases — From DeFi to NFTs to gaming.Future-Proof Technology — Aligns with Ethereum’s scaling&nbsp;roadmap. Simply put, ZK-Rollups offer the best combination of scalability, security, and efficiency, making them the backbone of blockchain’s next growth&nbsp;phase. Conclusion Scalability has always been blockchain’s biggest challenge. While Layer 1 upgrades like Ethereum 2.0 are important, Layer 2 solutions — especially ZK-Rollups — are leading the charge in making blockchains fast, affordable, and accessible for mass adoption. From payments and DeFi to NFTs and gaming, ZK-Rollups are unlocking a new era of possibilities. With projects like zkSync, StarkNet, and Polygon zkEVM paving the way, it’s clear that ZK-Rollups are not just a temporary fix — they are the future of blockchain scalability. For businesses, developers, and users alike, embracing ZK-Rollups means stepping into a faster, fairer, and more secure decentralized future. ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
ZKsync
ZK$0.05981+0.57%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12175-1.44%
Share
Medium2025/09/09 20:45
Share
Plasma has hired three new senior executives

Plasma has hired three new senior executives

PANews reported on September 9th that Blockworks has announced that Plasma, the upcoming Layer 1 blockchain network built specifically for stablecoins, has hired three new senior executives. The startup has hired Murat Firart, the founder of BiLira, a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange and issuer of a stablecoin pegged to the Turkish lira, as Head of Product; Adam Jacobs, formerly of FTX and later of Canadian fintech company Nuvei, as Head of Global Payments; and Usmann Khan, ranked sixth on the cryptocurrency bug bounty platform ImmuneFi, as Head of Protocol Security. Plasma has not yet publicly announced a date for its mainnet launch.
Startup
STARTUP$0.013877+15.30%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5286-0.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001956-2.44%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

Plasma has hired three new senior executives

Layer Brett Is Backed As The Next Shiba Inu As Holders Pivot To $LBRETT For Potential 4,000% – 7,000% Returns

Blockchain lender Figure plans to increase its IPO to $693 million