What is XRP Tundra? New Platform Combines XRP and Solana Ecosystems for Enhanced Staking

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/13 21:33
XRP
XRP$3.1323+3.31%
xrp-tundra

XRP Tundra

XRP has been one of the most established assets in crypto for over a decade. It is fast, secure, and highly liquid. But one thing it has never offered is staking. Unlike Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano, XRP holders had no way to earn yield by keeping their tokens in the network. For many investors, this meant watching their XRP sit idle in wallets while other communities enjoyed staking rewards.

XRP Tundra is designed to change that. The project introduces staking for XRP, structured to keep tokens safe on the Ledger while generating predictable rewards in TUNDRA tokens. At the same time, it connects the XRP ecosystem with Solana through a dual-token presale, creating opportunities that extend beyond staking alone.

Staking Through Cryo Vaults

The foundation of XRP Tundra is its staking system. Holders deposit their XRP into Cryo Vaults, where tokens are locked for fixed terms of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. At the end of the period, the original XRP is released back to the holder automatically, along with TUNDRA rewards.

Yields scale with the length of the lock-up, giving participants flexibility to choose between short-term liquidity and higher long-term returns. Importantly, all staking activity takes place directly on the XRP Ledger. Tokens are never loaned out or exposed to counterparty risk, a key difference from many centralized or DeFi-based yield programs.

This simple design finally makes XRP a productive asset. For long-time holders, it provides a way to generate passive income without leaving the ecosystem they already trust.

Presale Phase 1 at $0.30

XRP Tundra is currently in Phase 1 of its presale, offering tokens at a ground-floor price of $0.30. What makes this presale different is its dual-token structure, which splits governance and utility across two blockchains:

  • TUNDRA-X (XRPL): A governance and reserve token native to the XRP Ledger. It provides voting rights and anchors long-term stability, with future use cases planned in governance and Layer-2 integrations.
  • TUNDRA-S (Solana): A utility token deployed on Solana, designed for staking rewards, liquidity, and integration into Solana’s DeFi ecosystem.

This model avoids the pitfalls of single-token systems where governance and utility compete for value. Instead, XRP Tundra separates the two functions, giving each room to thrive independently.

Presale participants automatically receive both tokens, ensuring immediate cross-chain exposure. On one side, they hold a stake in the governance of the XRP Ledger ecosystem; on the other, they gain a utility asset ready to engage with Solana’s high-speed, low-cost DeFi environment.

Early buyers also secure additional advantages:

  1. Access to both tokens at the lowest possible entry price
  2. Early access to staking rewards when Cryo Vaults open
  3. Built-in diversification across XRPL and Solana
  4. Priority access to premium vaults and future platform features

Tokenomics and Sustainability

Behind every staking protocol is the question of sustainability. XRP Tundra addresses this through a fixed-supply model and transparent distribution.

  • TUNDRA-X Supply: 200 million on XRPL
  • TUNDRA-S Supply: 100 million on Solana

Distribution across both tokens follows the same structure:

  • 40% allocated to presale participants
  • 25% reserved for staking rewards, released gradually with emission caps
  • 10% allocated for ecosystem growth and partnerships
  • 10% to the team and advisors, with strict vesting
  • Remaining supply held in reserve for liquidity and strategic use

Staking rewards come from a dedicated pool set aside in advance, so payouts aren’t dependent on endless new deposits or unsustainable inflation. This sets it apart from inflationary models that collapse when growth slows. Instead, rewards are predictable and finite, creating confidence that the system can endure.

A Balanced Approach to Growth

What makes XRP Tundra stand out is its ability to combine simplicity with long-term planning. Staking gives XRP holders a way to earn immediately, while the presale connects them to both XRPL and Solana. The tokenomics ensure sustainability, and the dual-token model protects against the conflicts that often undermine single-token ecosystems.

To deliver maximum transparency, XRP Tundra has completed audits with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. The team is also KYC-verified through Vital Block, giving participants confidence that the project operates with integrity.

In short, Tundra is designed to be both useful today and resilient tomorrow. For XRP holders who have been waiting for a way to put their assets to work, this marks the start of a new chapter.

Follow XRP Tundra for updates:

  • Official website
  • Twitter/X
  • Telegram
  • Medium
