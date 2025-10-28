ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post What it changes for altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Four altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin trading on Oct. 28, marking the first wave of non-Bitcoin, non-Ethereum spot crypto ETFs in the US and potentially catalyzing rotation into altcoin after months of consolidation. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that NYSE and Nasdaq posted listing notices for the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF. A few hours later, Bitwise confirmed that BSOL trading starts on Oct. 28. Additionally, Grayscale’s Solana ETF will convert the following day. Balchunas stated: “Assuming there’s not some last-minute SEC intervention, looks like this is happening.” Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg told journalist Eleanor Terrett that the firm’s spot HBAR and LTC ETFs are effective and will begin trading on Nasdaq. According to Terrett’s report, McClurg said: “Litecoin and Hedera are the next two token ETFs to go effective after Ethereum. We look forward to launching tomorrow.” Multicoin Capital partner Kyle Samani first disclosed the launch date of the Bitwise SOL staking ETF in a now-deleted Oct. 27 post. Reports following Samani’s publication stated that the NYSE had confirmed the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF had received trading clearance. Infrastructure built for institutional moment Thomas Uhm, chief commercial officer at Jito, said the approvals validate months of operational groundwork. In a note, he stated: “We’ve been sitting on the precipice of this moment, and I’m immensely proud we’re finally here. The approval of staked Solana ETFs is a significant step for institutional access to crypto.” He added that this validates the infrastructure work Jito has been doing to integrate with qualified custodians, build liquidity across exchanges and OTC markets, and address regulatory, tax, and accounting issues institutions face. Jito’s JitoSOL liquid staking token (LST) operates inside REX’s SSK product and is the only Solana LST with a full LST ETF application from VanEck. Uhm emphasized relationship-building with authorized… The post What it changes for altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Four altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin trading on Oct. 28, marking the first wave of non-Bitcoin, non-Ethereum spot crypto ETFs in the US and potentially catalyzing rotation into altcoin after months of consolidation. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that NYSE and Nasdaq posted listing notices for the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF. A few hours later, Bitwise confirmed that BSOL trading starts on Oct. 28. Additionally, Grayscale’s Solana ETF will convert the following day. Balchunas stated: “Assuming there’s not some last-minute SEC intervention, looks like this is happening.” Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg told journalist Eleanor Terrett that the firm’s spot HBAR and LTC ETFs are effective and will begin trading on Nasdaq. According to Terrett’s report, McClurg said: “Litecoin and Hedera are the next two token ETFs to go effective after Ethereum. We look forward to launching tomorrow.” Multicoin Capital partner Kyle Samani first disclosed the launch date of the Bitwise SOL staking ETF in a now-deleted Oct. 27 post. Reports following Samani’s publication stated that the NYSE had confirmed the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF had received trading clearance. Infrastructure built for institutional moment Thomas Uhm, chief commercial officer at Jito, said the approvals validate months of operational groundwork. In a note, he stated: “We’ve been sitting on the precipice of this moment, and I’m immensely proud we’re finally here. The approval of staked Solana ETFs is a significant step for institutional access to crypto.” He added that this validates the infrastructure work Jito has been doing to integrate with qualified custodians, build liquidity across exchanges and OTC markets, and address regulatory, tax, and accounting issues institutions face. Jito’s JitoSOL liquid staking token (LST) operates inside REX’s SSK product and is the only Solana LST with a full LST ETF application from VanEck. Uhm emphasized relationship-building with authorized…

What it changes for altcoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/28 17:24
Omnity Network
OCT$0.06633-16.28%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007654+0.05%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007725-6.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.004965+3.28%
Hedera
HBAR$0.1918+8.75%

Four altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin trading on Oct. 28, marking the first wave of non-Bitcoin, non-Ethereum spot crypto ETFs in the US and potentially catalyzing rotation into altcoin after months of consolidation.

Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that NYSE and Nasdaq posted listing notices for the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF. A few hours later, Bitwise confirmed that BSOL trading starts on Oct. 28.

Additionally, Grayscale’s Solana ETF will convert the following day. Balchunas stated:

Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg told journalist Eleanor Terrett that the firm’s spot HBAR and LTC ETFs are effective and will begin trading on Nasdaq.

According to Terrett’s report, McClurg said:

Multicoin Capital partner Kyle Samani first disclosed the launch date of the Bitwise SOL staking ETF in a now-deleted Oct. 27 post.

Reports following Samani’s publication stated that the NYSE had confirmed the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF had received trading clearance.

Infrastructure built for institutional moment

Thomas Uhm, chief commercial officer at Jito, said the approvals validate months of operational groundwork.

In a note, he stated:

He added that this validates the infrastructure work Jito has been doing to integrate with qualified custodians, build liquidity across exchanges and OTC markets, and address regulatory, tax, and accounting issues institutions face.

Jito’s JitoSOL liquid staking token (LST) operates inside REX’s SSK product and is the only Solana LST with a full LST ETF application from VanEck.

Uhm emphasized relationship-building with authorized participants and market makers:

The staking component differentiates Solana products from Ethereum spot ETFs, which launched in July 2024 without staking features due to regulatory concerns.

Uhm positioned the approval as a starting point rather than a conclusion, mentioning works with “tier 1” investment banks on products related to these ETFs and relationships with major hedge funds.

The Oct. 28 launches follow months of issuer applications and SEC review.

The expansion from Ethereum into other altcoins tests whether institutional demand extends beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies and whether regulated products can absorb supply without triggering the volatility that characterized previous altcoin rallies.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/us-solana-staking-etfs-begin-trading-today-what-it-changes-for-altcoins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,708.94+1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12506+3.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007642-0.27%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56
Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.5389+8.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007201-0.82%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21

Trending News

More

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,647.84
$105,647.84$105,647.84

+0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,549.46
$3,549.46$3,549.46

+0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5421
$2.5421$2.5421

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.25
$166.25$166.25

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17918
$0.17918$0.17918

-0.02%