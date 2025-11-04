What opportunities remain after a disastrous start to November?

Author: MΞRCY DΞ GRΞAT Compiled by: Deep Tide TechFlow The crypto market in November was not about guessing the next breakout point, but about profiting through precise capital allocation, attention to hot topics, and algorithmic trends. The people who will make the most money this month will be those who know how to master narrative, timing, and distribution strategies. Market Sentiment: Rotation Season The crypto market is entering a new phase driven by rotation rather than speculation. As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes, new capital is chasing high-volatility assets such as Layer-2, artificial intelligence ( AI ), and the information finance (InfoFi) ecosystem. Judging from the dynamics on X, developers are constantly launching new products, yield miners are frantically sprinting up the leaderboards, and the market narrative is changing faster than ever before . This month's profits will no longer come from passive holding, but from timely participation in the right ecosystem. Liquidity is shifting from large-cap assets like BTC and ETH to emerging Layer-2 projects (such as Base), artificial intelligence and information finance (such as Xeet, Wallchain, and MindoAi), and even memecoins resurging on Solana and Base. Early participants are already capturing the benefits of the market rally through pre-sales, leaderboard points, and yield strategies on platforms like Pendle. This is a market where "attention equals alpha," where visibility, speed, and early conviction are more important than patience. Focus on projects that are both early-stage and visible: those gaining social media buzz, developer momentum, and upcoming incentive programs. Because in the rotation season, the winners are not those who hold on to their positions, but those who take the initiative. I believe that funds and attention will flow to the following areas: Presales Pre-sales remain one of the riskiest yet most potentially rewarding ways to profit in the crypto space. This is the stage of buying before the token is listed, when valuations are low, attention is limited, but the potential for growth is huge. However, success is not based on luck, but on structured risk management based on solid research. I discovered @feyprotocol a long time ago, joined the Discord community, and submitted my wallet, but I missed a 20x pre-sale opportunity, even though I was eligible. Interestingly, I haven't written anything about it, nor have I seen anyone else mention the pre-sale of this project on my timeline... Quiet and low-key, yet with great profit potential. The key is to seize the opportunity. Buy in before the market recognizes a project, and position yourself before the hype peaks and the price is still reasonable. Once the token is launched and attracts significant attention, it's not uncommon to achieve returns of 5x to 20x if you choose the right early allocation. Memecoin Meme coins offer the fastest path to 2x to 10x returns, but only if you execute them precisely. They rely on attention, liquidity, and timing, rather than fundamentals. Currently, Solana and Base are the main battlegrounds in the meme coin cycle . Low fees, fast transactions, and active communities make them ideal for rapid rotation. Although we have seen many successful BNB meme coins, I think there isn’t much activity in this area right now. Memecoins are more like an "attention trade" than a long-term investment. Treat them as short-term events, enter quickly, and exit just as quickly. NFTs: From Fanaticism to Practical Application NFTs haven't "died," they've simply evolved. The market, once driven by hype and avatars, is now transforming into a field centered on practicality, incentive mechanisms, and financial integration. In October, the NFT market experienced a slight but noteworthy rebound. Protocols that combine DeFi with digital collectibles are now revitalizing a market that once relied on hype and avatars. @GuarEmperor recently shared some great NFT recommendations . Here are some upcoming NFT projects worth watching: @join_doggo @upfloorco @regent_cx @0xCatana @MegaBlobz @ProjectMerlinio @wallchain @BlockNads @official_pucca @_GeeksOfficial @HiMorningVille @LizardACAD @FogoNFT @ChogNFT @upfloorco @the10kSquad @re @digitrabbits @meganacci @Ave_Forge @flockseth @deadbitnation Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Artificial intelligence (AI) tokens and robotics-related DePIN (Decentralized Internet of Things ) projects are quietly building a new category of crypto assets—an economic system where machines autonomously earn profits, trade, and provide services. This is not speculation, but rather the early foundation of a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. Pay attention to the emerging proxy ecosystem networks where AI bots can independently complete payments, transactions, or perform on-chain tasks. Of particular note is x402, a network-native upgrade to HTTP 402 Payment Required, designed to enable machines to pay each other directly over the internet. Here are some noteworthy AI, robotics, and x402 projects: $CODEC $ROBOT $ANIMUS $DPTX $OVR $BOT $ROBA $EDGE $peaq Ping $ROBA $CODEC $ARTI $DEXTER $DREAMS $OOPS $PRXS InfoFi: A New Paradigm for Knowledge Monetization InfoFi is a novel on-chain model that allows you to profit from what you "know" rather than what you "trade." It's a fusion of the creator economy and DeFi, rewarding users for sharing insights, research, or predictions that contribute to the ecosystem's growth. InfoFi's core operating mechanism is "Proof-of-Knowledge." Unlike mining or staking, you can earn rewards by providing useful and verifiable information, whether it's accurate predictions, in-depth analytical articles, or educational content threads. The greater the value your information creates, the more tokens, points, reputation, and other rewards you will receive. How to make money with InfoFi Prediction markets : Platforms like Polymarket, Kalshi, and PredictHub allow you to profit by making accurate predictions about real-world or crypto-related events. Research leaderboards : Protocols such as Wallchain, Kaito, Cookies, and Xeet reward users who publish strong insights or data-driven content, with rewards including points, experience points (XP), or token allocations. Content filtering marketplaces : Some systems reward users who like or recommend high-quality content to encourage sound judgment and community filtering. Here are some InfoFi projects worth paying close attention to: @wallchain @xeetdotai @KaitoAI @cookie3 These platforms may also include airdrop opportunities, so please keep an eye out. 