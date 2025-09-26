What really drives altcoin seasons? A closer look

Key factors, such as Bitcoin dominance, liquidity shifts, market cycles and investor sentiment, drive altcoin season.

Altcoin season, often called “altseason,” occurs when a significant portion of altcoins, cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin, experience rapid price increases that outpace Bitcoin’s performance.

This period is characterized by a shift of investor capital from Bitcoin (BTC) into assets such as Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and even smaller tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Pudgy Penguins (PENGU).

