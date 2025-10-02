ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post What Shutdown? Bitcoin Bulls Head Toward $118,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin is trying to break $118,000 for the first time since mid-August. US labor market weakness drives crypto and risk assets higher despite the US government shutdown. Any dips are “buy opportunities,” BTC price analysis says. Bitcoin (BTC) sought six-week highs after Wednesday’s Wall Street open as markets shrugged off the US government shutdown. BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Bitcoin starts October with range breakout attempt Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD reached $117,713 following weak US jobs data. The pair came within $150 of beating its September maximum — doing so would lead it to its highest levels since Aug. 17. “Bitcoin is trying to breakout from its Monthly Range already on the first day of the new month of October,” popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital summarized in his latest commentary on X. BTC/USD one-month chart. Source: Rekt Capital/X US private-sector employment numbers came in significantly below expectations, turning negative when estimates had projected a gain of 45,000 jobs for September. Labor market weakness is considered a tailwind for crypto as it heightens the odds of interest-rate cuts and thus increased capital inflows. The latest data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed that markets were overwhelmingly betting on the Federal Reserve cutting rates by 0.25% at its October meeting. Fed target rate probabilities for October FOMC meeting (screenshot). Source: CME Group Continuing, fellow trader Jelle described BTC price action as “pushing through the resistance like it isn’t even there.” “One last thing to ‘worry’ about: a sweep of the September highs. Clear those, and the bears will have very little leg to stand on. Higher,” he told X followers. BTC/USD chart. Source: Jelle/X Others focused on potential support retests, with trading account Daan Crypto Trades flagging $112,000 as “key short-term support.” “Ideally… The post What Shutdown? Bitcoin Bulls Head Toward $118,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin is trying to break $118,000 for the first time since mid-August. US labor market weakness drives crypto and risk assets higher despite the US government shutdown. Any dips are “buy opportunities,” BTC price analysis says. Bitcoin (BTC) sought six-week highs after Wednesday’s Wall Street open as markets shrugged off the US government shutdown. BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Bitcoin starts October with range breakout attempt Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD reached $117,713 following weak US jobs data. The pair came within $150 of beating its September maximum — doing so would lead it to its highest levels since Aug. 17. “Bitcoin is trying to breakout from its Monthly Range already on the first day of the new month of October,” popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital summarized in his latest commentary on X. BTC/USD one-month chart. Source: Rekt Capital/X US private-sector employment numbers came in significantly below expectations, turning negative when estimates had projected a gain of 45,000 jobs for September. Labor market weakness is considered a tailwind for crypto as it heightens the odds of interest-rate cuts and thus increased capital inflows. The latest data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed that markets were overwhelmingly betting on the Federal Reserve cutting rates by 0.25% at its October meeting. Fed target rate probabilities for October FOMC meeting (screenshot). Source: CME Group Continuing, fellow trader Jelle described BTC price action as “pushing through the resistance like it isn’t even there.” “One last thing to ‘worry’ about: a sweep of the September highs. Clear those, and the bears will have very little leg to stand on. Higher,” he told X followers. BTC/USD chart. Source: Jelle/X Others focused on potential support retests, with trading account Daan Crypto Trades flagging $112,000 as “key short-term support.” “Ideally…

What Shutdown? Bitcoin Bulls Head Toward $118,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:21
BULLS
BULLS$347.67+0.25%
COM
COM$0.003984-22.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$104,552.34-3.18%
SIX
SIX$0.01581-2.52%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29446-5.71%

Key points:

  • Bitcoin is trying to break $118,000 for the first time since mid-August.

  • US labor market weakness drives crypto and risk assets higher despite the US government shutdown.

  • Any dips are “buy opportunities,” BTC price analysis says.

Bitcoin (BTC) sought six-week highs after Wednesday’s Wall Street open as markets shrugged off the US government shutdown.

BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Bitcoin starts October with range breakout attempt

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD reached $117,713 following weak US jobs data.

The pair came within $150 of beating its September maximum — doing so would lead it to its highest levels since Aug. 17.

“Bitcoin is trying to breakout from its Monthly Range already on the first day of the new month of October,” popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital summarized in his latest commentary on X.

BTC/USD one-month chart. Source: Rekt Capital/X

US private-sector employment numbers came in significantly below expectations, turning negative when estimates had projected a gain of 45,000 jobs for September.

Labor market weakness is considered a tailwind for crypto as it heightens the odds of interest-rate cuts and thus increased capital inflows.

The latest data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed that markets were overwhelmingly betting on the Federal Reserve cutting rates by 0.25% at its October meeting.

Fed target rate probabilities for October FOMC meeting (screenshot). Source: CME Group

Continuing, fellow trader Jelle described BTC price action as “pushing through the resistance like it isn’t even there.”

“One last thing to ‘worry’ about: a sweep of the September highs. Clear those, and the bears will have very little leg to stand on. Higher,” he told X followers.

BTC/USD chart. Source: Jelle/X

Others focused on potential support retests, with trading account Daan Crypto Trades flagging $112,000 as “key short-term support.”

“Ideally don’t want to see price re-visit that,” he wrote alongside a chart showing a channel that price was attempting to break through. 

BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X

The new US government shutdown, meanwhile, failed to impact the buoyant mood across risk assets.

Related: BTC price due for $108K ping pong: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index opened modestly higher, while gold consolidated after hitting its latest new all-time highs earlier in the day.

Commenting, trading company QCP Capital stated that the shutdown should be of little importance.

“On fiscal theatre, a U.S. government shutdown should be a market non-event beyond data delays and headline noise,” it argued in its latest “Asia Color” research post. 

BTC/USD vs. S&P 500 one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

QCP noted that during the 2018 shutdown, the S&P 500 ended 10% higher.

“Given BTC’s elevated beta to equities, we see shutdown-related dips as buy opportunities rather than chasing gap-ups,” it concluded.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-pushes-118k-us-govt-shutdown-non-event?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.007084-18.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011225-9.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.004743-5.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006517-5.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0.1647-7.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.0988-4.58%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,607.23
$104,607.23$104,607.23

-1.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,557.30
$3,557.30$3,557.30

-0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.55
$164.55$164.55

-1.31%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3088
$2.3088$2.3088

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16715
$0.16715$0.16715

+0.11%