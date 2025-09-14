What Time Do 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Pre-Shows Begin? How To Watch

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: An Emmy statue is placed at the entrance of the gold carpet at the entrance of Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards celebration is Sunday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. What time do the red carpet pre-shows begin and where can you see them on free TV and streaming?

The AppleTV+ suspense drama Severance leads all nominees going into the 2025 Emmy Awards with 27 nods, followed by HBO Max’s crime drama The Penguin with 24 nominations and HBO’s mystery drama The White Lotus and AppleTV+’s comedy The Studio with 23 each.

Forbes2025 Emmy Awards Offer High Drama With A Comedian As Host

Severance is vying for Outstanding Drama Series against Andor (Disney+), The Diplomat (Netflix), The Last of Us (HBO Max), Paradise (Hulu), The Pitt (HBO Max), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Studio, meanwhile, is taking on Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO Max), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Shrinking (Apple TV+) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX) for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy.

Other high-profile nominees include the Netflix drama Adolescence, which is vying for the Outstanding Limited or Anthology series Emmy against The Penguin, Black Mirror (Netflix), Dying for Sex (FX) and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix).

Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date

The 2025 Emmys, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on free TV on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+.

There’s plenty going on before the Emmys are handed out, however, including a red carpet pre-show ET: Live on the Emmys Red Carpet, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. The red carpet pre-show will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner.

Viewers who want to stream the red carpet pre-show must subscribe to Paramount+. Until Sept. 18, new subscribers can get a one-year subscription to the ad-based Paramount+ Essential for $30. Otherwise, a new subscription to Paramount+ Essential is $7.99 per month.

ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?

In addition, the platform has a promotion for a one-year subscription to its ad-free tier, Paramount+ Premium, for $60. Normally, the streaming tier costs $12.99 per month.

E!, People And Entertainment Weekly Also Have Red Carpet Pre-Shows

In addition to ET’s pre-show on CBS and Paramount+, the cable channel E! is hosting Live From E!: Countdown to the 2025 Emmys beginning Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. ET/2 to 3 p.m. PT. The show will be hosted by Bresha Webb, Christian Siriano, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Melissa Peterman.

E! continues its coverage with Live from E!: Emmys, which airs live on E! from 6 to 8 p.m. ET/3 to 5 p.m. PT. Live from E!: Emmys will be hosted by Heather McMahan and Zuri Hall.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly and People are co-hosting a red carpet pre-show before the 2025 Emmys, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. ET/3 to 5 p.m. on EW and People’s websites, as well as the publications’ social media channels on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

ForbesRob Reiner On Getting The Band Back Together For ‘Spinal Tap II’

On streaming, EW and People’s 2025 Emmys red carpet pre-show will stream for free on The Roku Channel from 6 to 8 p.m. ET/3 to 5 p.m.

The joint red carpet pre-show will be hosted by EW’s editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez, People’s editor-at-large Janine Rubenstein, EW’s executive editor Gerrad Hall and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City personality Bronwyn Newport.

The 2025 Primetime Emmys begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on free TV on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+.

ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming Charts