What Time Do The 2025 Emmy Awards Start? Here’s Everything To Know

This photo shows an Emmy statuette at the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview at LA Live Event Deck on September 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The 70th Emmy Awards will take place September 17, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Television’s biggest night is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 13, as Hollywood royalty gather at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the coveted 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The star-studded awards ceremony celebrates the best in television that aired from June 2024 to May 2025. There will be 25 awards handed out throughout the evening, honoring excellence in drama, comedy, limited series and talk series, as well as outstanding achievements in acting, writing, directing and more.

Apple TV+’s dystopian workplace series Severance leads the nominations with an impressive 27 nods. The show is a favorite for Best Drama Series, one of the evening’s most anticipapted awards, against Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.

Another Apple TV+ original, The Studio, is also a front runner in the comedy categories (the Seth Rogen-led series already won nine Creative Arts Emmys last weekend). Meanwhile, Netflix’s breakout show Adolescence is a serious contender in the limited series category. It’s competing against HBO Max’s The Penguin, which took home eight Creative Emmys.

Thirty-five first-time acting nominees are vying for Emmys this year, including Harrison Ford for Shrinking, Owen Cooper for Adolescence, Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus, Colin Farrell for The Penguin and Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard are also nominated for their first-ever Emmys for appearances in The Studio.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Emmys, including when to watch the main ceremony and red carpet, who’s hosting and presenting, all the major nominees and more.

What Time Do The 2025 Emmy Awards Start?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jean Smart, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks”, poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2025 Emmy Awards will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 14, on CBS. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the ceremony live, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch it the following day.

Find out exactly how to watch the Emmy Awards on cable, streaming platforms and free options, below.

What Time Is The 2025 Emmy Awards Red Carpet?

Selena Gomez at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight’s coverage, ET: Live on the Emmys Red Carpet, will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the pre-show.

Meanwhile, E!’s coverage of the red carpet, Live From E!: 2025 Emmys, will begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on E! Hosts Zuri Hall and Heather McMahan will interview stars on the red carpet.

People and Entertainment Weekly will also be broadcasting live from the red carpet on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting The 2025 Emmys?

Nate Bargatze during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images

Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the awards ceremony for the first time. Bargatze boasts three Netflix stand-up specials and is nominated for two Emmys tonight for his recent special, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze. He’s up for Outstanding Variety Special and Best Writing in a Variety Special.

In an interview with The Wrap, Bargatze teased that he will make fun of himself as much as anyone in the audience. “I want to feel different,” he said. “If we talk about them, I want to do it in a way that hasn’t been done.”

The comedian continued, “When the celebrities are there, you want to be able to see them afterwards and it not be weird. Jokes are naturally going to be kind of mean. That’s the only way it’s going to be funny,” he added. “We’re going to have jokes about shows, but I’m not trying to be, I don’t want to make anybody sad.”

Who Is Presenting At The 2025 Emmy Awards?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images) NBC via Getty Images

The 77th annual Emmy Awards will feature an impressive lineup of presenters handing out awards tonight. From past and present stars of The White Lotus to Law & Order: SVU’s power duo, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, to Wednesday actresses Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega, the roster is truly star-studded.

Here’s the full list of Emmys presenters announced so far:

Elizabeth Banks

Ike Barinholtz

Angela Bassett

Jason Bateman

Kathy Bates

Kristen Bell

Alexis Bledel

Sterling K. Brown

Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Coolidge

Alan Cumming

Eric Dane

Colman Domingo

Tina Fey

Walton Goggins

Tony Goldwyn

Lauren Graham

Kathryn Hahn

Mariska Hargitay

Justin Hartley

Charlie Hunnam

Jude Law

James Marsden

Christopher Meloni

Leanne Morgan

Julianne Nicholson

Jenna Ortega

Sarah Paulson

Evan Peters

Parker Posey

Jeff Probst

Phylicia Rashad

Hiroyuki Sanada

Anna Sawai

Michael Schur

Sydney Sweeney

Sofia Vergara

Jesse Williams

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Brad Garrett

Young Mazino

S. Epatha Merkerson

Hunter Schafer

Ray Romano

Ice T

Who Is Nominated At The 2025 Emmy Awards?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White attend The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party at Otium on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) Getty Images

Apple TV+’s thriller Severance leads the 2025 Emmys with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin with 24. Apple TV+’s The Studio and HBO’s The White Lotus are tied with 23 nominations each. Here are all the nominees for the major categories tonight.

Best Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Best Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Wever, Severance

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

How Long Is The 2025 Emmy Awards On For?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Lamorne Morris accepts the Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series award for “Fargo” onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2025 Emmy Awards will air from 8 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET, running for approximately three hours, according to CBS’s television schedule.