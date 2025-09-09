What Time Does Documentary ‘AKA Charlie Sheen’ Debut On Netflix?

Charlie Sheen in “aka Charlie Sheen.” Netflix

The two-part documentary “aka Charlie Sheen,” which examines the tumultuous life of the Two and a Half Men, Wall Street and Platoon star, is new on Netflix this week

The official logline for the documentary reads, “With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen — as you’ve never seen him — finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart, and jaw-dropping candor.”

The documentary features interviews with Sheen, his ex-wife, actor Denise Richards and actors Sean Penn, Chris Tucker and Jon Cryer. The documentary also features interviews with Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre, Sheen’s actor/producer brother Ramon Estevez, Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, and former “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss.

The son of esteemed actor Martin Sheen and brother of Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen appears to be ready to discuss his wild ways in the trailer for aka Charlie Sheen, saying, “When you get a lot of shame about a lot of stuff … shame is suffocating. I lit the fuse, you know, and my life turned into everything it wasn’t supposed to be.”

Later in the trailer, Sheen said, “The stuff that I plan on sharing, I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist.”

Sheen, whose acting credits also include Major League and Hot Shots! and the TV series Spin City and Anger Management, also noted that nothing was going to be off-limits in the documentary. In addition to Sheen’s struggles with addition, he revealed in 2015 that he was HIV positive.

Directed by Andrew Renzi, aka Charlie Sheen will debut on Netflix on Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform has ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, ad-free package costs $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

Disclaimer: The trailer for “aka Charlie Sheen” below includes swearing.

Charlie Sheen Is Also Releasing His Memoir ‘The Book Of Sheen’

The debut of aka Charlie Sheen on Netflix on Wednesday is being preceded by the release of the actor’s new memoir, The Book of Sheen, on Tuesday.

Among the biggest revelations in both aka Charlie Sheen and The Book of Sheen is when the actor details his past sexual encounters with men after years of having sex with women.

In an interview with People about the revelation, Sheen said, “I’m not going to run from my past, or let it own me.”

In addition, People noted, Sheen says in the documentary that it is “liberating” to talk about his sexual encounters with men for the first time.

“It’s f—ing liberating … [to] just talk about stuff. It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant,” Sheen tells the interviewer in aka Charlie Sheen (via People). “A f—ing piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me.”

The Book of Sheen will be released on Tuesday, while aka Charlie Sheen begins streaming on Netflix at 12 a.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

