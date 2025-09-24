What Time Does Gary Oldman’s ‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Begin Streaming?

Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses.” AppleTV+

Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristen Scott Thomas, is back this week with Season 5.

An Apple TV+ original series, Slow Horses began streaming on the platform in 2022. The official summary for the series reads, “This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.”

The logline for Season 5 reads, “Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.”

Slow Horses Season 5 will begin with the release of Episode 1, titled Bad Dates, and Episode 2, titled Incommunicado, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. CT on Apple TV+. Season 5 consists of six episodes.

For viewers who don’t subscribe to Apple TV+, the platform offers a single, ad-free subscription for $12.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Earned 5 Emmy Nominations

Slow Horses has become a perennial TV awards season favorite, having earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024, including nods for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Gary Oldman, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Jack Lowden and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Jonathan Pryce.

Of its nine nominations, Slow Horses won an Emmy in 2024 for Best Writing for Will Smith.

At the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, Slow Horses was nominated for five trophies, including Outstanding Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Oldman. The show again won one Emmy, this time for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, for Adam Randall.

Slow Horses Season 5 also stars Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis and Tom Brooke, and Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) will appear as a special guest star.

