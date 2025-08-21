What Time Does James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Begin Streaming?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:12
MemeCore
M$0.43701+2.58%
Solana
SOL$187.71+3.73%
GET
GET$0.010141-9.57%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01625+4.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022279+1.66%

“Peacemaker” Season 2 poster art featuring Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee.

HBO

Peacemaker Season 2 — James Gunn’s DC Universe series starring John Cena in the title role — is new on streaming and cable this week. When does the series get underway?

Cena’s Peacemaker, aka Chris Smith, was first introduced in DC’s live-action realm in the 2021 DC Studios movie The Suicide Squad. Gunn then created the Peacemaker spinoff series in 2022, with Season 2 setting up the new DCU following the events of Superman, which the acclaimed filmmaker also wrote and directed.

ForbesJames Gunn On ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, DCU And Valuable Start At TromaBy Tim Lammers

The official logline for the new season of the series reads, “In Season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker Season 2 also stars Season 1 cast Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick. New Peacemaker cast members for Season 2 include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez and Tim Meadows.

Forbes‘Fallout’ Season 2 Poster Released; Walton Goggins Teases Tone Of New SeasonBy Tim Lammers

Peacemaker Season 2 begins streaming with Episode 1 on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. On cable, Peacemaker Season 2 will begin airing on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Peacemaker creator Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 and directed three, including Episode 1.

How Are Critics Reacting To Peacemaker Season 2 So Far?

Peacemaker Season 2 to date has earned a 98% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 41 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus and Popcornmeter score based on verified user ratings are still pending.

By contrast, Peacemaker Season 1 received a 93% “fresh” critics rating on RT based on 90 reviews.

ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix DatesBy Tim Lammers

The RT Critics Consensus for Peacemaker Season 1 reads, “John Cena’s still in solid form in Peacemaker, leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly.”

Peacemaker Season 1 also received an 87% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings.

Peacemaker Season 2 begins streaming with Episode 1 on HBO Max on Thursday, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and airs on cable on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Forbes‘Superman’: What Bonus Features Come With The New Streaming Release?By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/20/what-time-does-peacemaker-season-2-begin-streaming/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.244+4.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$865.49+3.47%
ERA
ERA$0.8642+2.50%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2.536+3.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,998.61+0.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006471-1.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own