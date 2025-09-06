What Time Does NFL Brazil Game Begin On Streaming? How To Watch

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Getty Images

The National Football League returns to São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, for a game against two AFC West Division rivals.

The 2025-26 NFL Regular Season kicked off Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, as the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles defeated their NFC East Division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20.

There’s one more primetime game, however, before Sunday action gets underway in the the league, with the NFL international game in São Paulo. Last year, the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers in Brazil 34-29, marking the first-ever NFL game to be played in the country.

Now, on Friday, the NFL returns to São Paulo when the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The game will stream for free on YouTube, as well as the subscription-based NFL app NFL+.

The Chargers and Chiefs will be playing at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo. The seating capacity is 50,000 in Arena Corinthians and the game is sold out.

Patrick Mahomes will be under center for the Chiefs, while Justin Herbert will be starting at quarterback for the Chargers.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces after the game at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL Has Seven International Games Scheduled For 2025

The São Paulo, Brazil, game between the Chargers and Chiefs on Friday is a part of the NFL’s expanding initiative to bring games to international fans.

Including Friday’s game, there will be seven international games for the league during the 2025-26 season.

Following the Brazil game, the NFL will travel to Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, Sept. 28, when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 9:30 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT in Croke Park. The Vikings will then remain in Europe and travel to London for a Sunday, Oct. 5, game against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, the action returns to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets at 9:30 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. On Sunday, Oct. 19, the NFL remains in London, but the game will be played in Wembley Stadium, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

The league will then take a three-week break from international play and return on Nov. 9 to Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, when the Atlanta Falcons play the Indianapolis Colts at 9:30 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

The NFL wraps up its international run for the 2025-26 season on Nov. 16, when the Washington Commanders face off against the Miami Dolphins at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, at 9:30 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

