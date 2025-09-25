The post What Time Does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere On ABC? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS Disney Tonight, Mel Owens steps into the spotlight as the second-ever Golden Bachelor. The 66-year-old Michigan native begins his journey for a second chance at love, with 23 golden bachelorettes competing for his heart. Learn what time The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC, how to watch on cable and streaming and more. The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of the popular Bachelor franchise that follows a single senior man seeking love among a group of senior women. Owens was selected as the lead for Season 2 after a friend encouraged him to apply for The Golden Bachelor. A former professional athlete, Owens attended the University of Michigan and played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 to 1989. He later retired from the NFL and relocated to Orange County, Calif., where he became a sports lawyer, representing clients in cases involving sports-related injuries. In June, Owens sparked controversy when he stated on the In The Trenches podcast that he would be cutting any woman over 60 from the show. “They ask me, ‘What’s your preference?’ So I just said 45 to 60, just being honest,” he said at the time. “And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, ‘You know, if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.’” He later apologized in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate. “The comments I made were unfair and insensitive, but I apologized to them collectively,” Owens… The post What Time Does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere On ABC? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS Disney Tonight, Mel Owens steps into the spotlight as the second-ever Golden Bachelor. The 66-year-old Michigan native begins his journey for a second chance at love, with 23 golden bachelorettes competing for his heart. Learn what time The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC, how to watch on cable and streaming and more. The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of the popular Bachelor franchise that follows a single senior man seeking love among a group of senior women. Owens was selected as the lead for Season 2 after a friend encouraged him to apply for The Golden Bachelor. A former professional athlete, Owens attended the University of Michigan and played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 to 1989. He later retired from the NFL and relocated to Orange County, Calif., where he became a sports lawyer, representing clients in cases involving sports-related injuries. In June, Owens sparked controversy when he stated on the In The Trenches podcast that he would be cutting any woman over 60 from the show. “They ask me, ‘What’s your preference?’ So I just said 45 to 60, just being honest,” he said at the time. “And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, ‘You know, if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.’” He later apologized in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate. “The comments I made were unfair and insensitive, but I apologized to them collectively,” Owens…

What Time Does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere On ABC? Here’s How To Watch

2025/09/25 03:01
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS

Tonight, Mel Owens steps into the spotlight as the second-ever Golden Bachelor. The 66-year-old Michigan native begins his journey for a second chance at love, with 23 golden bachelorettes competing for his heart. Learn what time The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC, how to watch on cable and streaming and more.

The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of the popular Bachelor franchise that follows a single senior man seeking love among a group of senior women. Owens was selected as the lead for Season 2 after a friend encouraged him to apply for The Golden Bachelor.

A former professional athlete, Owens attended the University of Michigan and played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 to 1989. He later retired from the NFL and relocated to Orange County, Calif., where he became a sports lawyer, representing clients in cases involving sports-related injuries.

In June, Owens sparked controversy when he stated on the In The Trenches podcast that he would be cutting any woman over 60 from the show. “They ask me, ‘What’s your preference?’ So I just said 45 to 60, just being honest,” he said at the time. “And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, ‘You know, if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.’”

He later apologized in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate. "The comments I made were unfair and insensitive, but I apologized to them collectively," Owens said. "Looking back on it, it was wrong to say, and I shouldn't have said it."

Owens also told Glamour that he “apologized to the women on the show.” This year’s contestants include 23 women from various backgrounds, ranging from yacht sales representatives to retired firefighters, cosmetic dentists, fitness professionals and more.

Here’s everything to know about watching the premiere and new episodes.

What Time Does The Golden Bachelor Premiere Tonight on ABC?

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

What Is The Golden Bachelor Season 2 Release Schedule?

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) ANDRA, SANDRA WICKS

New episodes of The Golden Bachelor Season 2 will air weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day (Thursdays).

ABC has not yet announced the full schedule for The Golden Bachelor Season 2. The first season consisted of nine episodes, with the finale airing in late November. Stay tuned for details on the Women Tell All reunion, Fantasy Suites, the Season 2 finale and more.

How To Watch The Golden Bachelor Season 2 On Cable

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS, JESSE PALMER

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 will air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you have a cable provider login, you can also stream the dating show online at ABC.com.

If you don’t have cable, you can still watch ABC through several live TV streaming services that carry the network. Options include Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and SlingTV, all of which offer free trials.

How To Watch The Golden Bachelor Season 2 On Streaming

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) SUSIE

New episodes of The Golden Bachelor will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting on Thursdays. The most affordable Hulu and Disney+ bundle starts at $10.99 per month. You can also bundle Disney+, Hulu, and Max for $16.99 per month, or Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN for $29.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Hulu+ Live TV costs between $81.99 and $95.99 per month, depending on the bundle you select. Hulu+ Live TV is giving new subscribers a three-day free trial.

Watch an official teaser for The Golden Bachelor Season 2, below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/24/what-time-does-the-golden-bachelor-premiere-on-abc-heres-how-to-watch/

