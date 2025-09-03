What Time Does ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 Begin On Netflix?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 06:28
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14812-5.30%
MemeCore
M$0.81652+4.45%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1591+2.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01722+4.94%
DARK
DARK$0.00035-34.57%
Particl
PART$0.1852-1.54%

Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday” Season 2.

Netflix

Jenna Ortega is soon returing as Wednesday Addams for Tim Burton’s Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2 on Netflix. What time will episodes 5-8 be available?

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 — which consists of four episodes — was released on Aug 6, nearly three years after the release of Season 1 of The Addams Family spinoff series on Nov. 23, 2022. Creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are back for Season 2, as is Burton, who is the series’ executive producer and director of four episodes.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Creators Expand On The Addams Family’s Story In Season 2By Tim Lammers

The official summary for Wednesday, Season 2 reads, “Wednesday Addams (Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.

“Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, featuring episodes 5-8, will begin streaming at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Netflix. The first four episodes of Wednesday Season 1 and Season 2, Part 1 are already available on the streaming platform.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Animator Details Show’s Haunting Stop-Motion SceneBy Tim Lammers

To watch Wednesday on Netflix, you must subscribe to either an ad-based package, which costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices or an ad-free package, which costs $17.99 per month for two supported devices.

Netflix also offers an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga attend the Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala at Guastavino’s on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 Brings Back A Season 1 Character And Introduces Lady Gaga

As revealed in the Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 trailer, Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who died in Season 1, is back to haunt Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams in her subconscious.

However, there’s another new character whose motivations have not been revealed. It’s Rosaline Rotwood — played by pop music icon Lady Gaga — who joined the series in a guest capacity.

ForbesJulia Roberts’ New Film Gets Harsh Reviews From Rotten Tomatoes After Venice PremiereBy Tim Lammers

In addition to her guest turn as Rosaline, Lady Gaga recently announced that she will be debuting a new song in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2.

“If you’re into Wednesday, if you’re into Lady Gaga, you should be very excited to see her in Part 2 — it really works,” Ortega told Netflix TUDUM on Monday. “She’s unbelievable. She’s one of the few, rare instances of someone who is so clearly doing what they’re meant to be doing. Just being able to watch her and take her in is a surreal experience.”

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 arrives on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

ForbesPhotos: Biggest Celebrities At 2025 U.S. Open Days 6, 7 And 8By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/02/what-time-does-wednesday-season-2-part-2-begin-on-netflix/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000988+0.50%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003858+14.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000978+3.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Wall Street Journal, Trump talked to Warsh about replacing Powell in February and March this year, but Warsh advised
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.403+1.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1207+61.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 22:35
Share
SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017224+5.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 05:49
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Watch Out: These 7 Altcoins Are Practically in the Hands of Whales – They Control the Supply

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications