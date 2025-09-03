What Time Does ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 Begin On Netflix?

Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday” Season 2. Netflix

Jenna Ortega is soon returing as Wednesday Addams for Tim Burton’s Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2 on Netflix. What time will episodes 5-8 be available?

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 — which consists of four episodes — was released on Aug 6, nearly three years after the release of Season 1 of The Addams Family spinoff series on Nov. 23, 2022. Creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are back for Season 2, as is Burton, who is the series’ executive producer and director of four episodes.

The official summary for Wednesday, Season 2 reads, “Wednesday Addams (Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.

“Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, featuring episodes 5-8, will begin streaming at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Netflix. The first four episodes of Wednesday Season 1 and Season 2, Part 1 are already available on the streaming platform.

To watch Wednesday on Netflix, you must subscribe to either an ad-based package, which costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices or an ad-free package, which costs $17.99 per month for two supported devices.

Netflix also offers an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga attend the Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala at Guastavino’s on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 Brings Back A Season 1 Character And Introduces Lady Gaga

As revealed in the Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 trailer, Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who died in Season 1, is back to haunt Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams in her subconscious.

However, there’s another new character whose motivations have not been revealed. It’s Rosaline Rotwood — played by pop music icon Lady Gaga — who joined the series in a guest capacity.

In addition to her guest turn as Rosaline, Lady Gaga recently announced that she will be debuting a new song in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2.

“If you’re into Wednesday, if you’re into Lady Gaga, you should be very excited to see her in Part 2 — it really works,” Ortega told Netflix TUDUM on Monday. “She’s unbelievable. She’s one of the few, rare instances of someone who is so clearly doing what they’re meant to be doing. Just being able to watch her and take her in is a surreal experience.”

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 arrives on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

