What Time Is Bears Vs. Lions? Here’s How To Watch

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Sam LaPorta #87 and Shane Zylstra #84 of the Detroit Lions celebrate after a third quarter touchdown from LaPorta against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson returns to Ford Field on Sunday for the first time after he spent six years with the Detroit Lions, including three seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Bears vs. Lions will meet for the 191st time, with Chicago holding a lead in the series with a 105-80-5 mark.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Veteran sports broadcaster Kenny Albert will serve as the play by play caller alongside analyst Jonathan Vilma and sideline reporter Megan Olivi.

The Bears and Lions are both winless in the 2025 NFL regular season, though it’s only the second week. The last time the Lions started a season 0-2 was in 2021, the first season under head coach Dan Campbell.

In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago, 27-24, on Monday Night Football. Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed 21 of 35 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 58 yards and one score.

The Bears squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to the Vikings and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who made his first NFL career start. McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Lions, 27-13, at Lambeau Field a week ago. Packers quarterback Jordan Love went 16 of 22 through the air for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while Detroit quarterback Jared Goff — who is in his fifth year with the franchise — completed 31 of 39 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Some believe the Bears will benefit from an improved offensive line in 2025, as well as a revamped offense under Johnson, who ran one of the NFL’s best offenses during his tenure with the Lions. In 2024, the Lions had the league’s most potent offense statistically.

For the Bears vs. Lions, Detroit is currently 6.5-point favorites, according to ESPN Bet odds. The Lions are the second favorite to win the NFC North (+375) behind the Packers (-125), while the Bears are in last place with 11-1 odds to win the division.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/09/13/what-time-is-bears-vs-lions-heres-how-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
