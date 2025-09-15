What Time Is Chargers Vs. Raiders? Here’s How To Watch

2025/09/15 03:00
Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback #10 Justin Herbert scores during the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at the Neo Quimica Arena Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 5, 2025. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

A decadeslong rivalary resumes as the Chargers vs. Raiders meet on Monday Night Football. The matchup, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, is part of the first doubleheader of the 2025 NFL regular season.

The Raiders, who moved from Oakland to Las Vegas ahead of the 2020 season, have a 69-60-2 lead in the series dating back to 1960.

The game, which follows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Houston Texans in the first matchup on Monday Night Football, is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Chris Fowler will serve as the play by play caller alongside analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky. Katie George and Peter Schrager, who departed NFL Network for ESPN earlier this year, will be the game’s sideline reporters.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who are the NFL’s No. 9 most valuable franchise at $7.7 billion per Forbes, and the Los Angeles Chargers are both 1-0 to start the 2025 campaign.

On Sept. 5, the Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-21, in São Paulo, Brazil, the NFL’s second-ever regular season game in South America’s biggest country. Quarterback Justin Herbert went 25 of 34 through the air for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, the Raiders defeated the New England Patriots, 20-13, after quarterback Geno Smith completed 24 of 34 passes for 362 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

During the 2024 NFL regular season, the Chargers won both games against the Raiders, who hired veteran coach Pete Carroll in January. The 73-year-old has had prior head coaching stops with USC in addition to the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, where he won XLVIII.

The Chargers vs. Raiders matchup certainly has more spice with Carroll and Chargers second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh — who have battled in the NFL and college — on opposing sidelines. Los Angeles, who is the No. 24 most valuable NFL franchise at $6 billion, is the second favorite (+180) behind Kansas City (+170) to win the AFC West, per FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds. The Raiders are currently the least favorite (+900) to win the division.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/09/14/what-time-is-chargers-vs-raiders-heres-how-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
