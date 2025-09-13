What Time Is Georgia Vs. Tennessee? Here’s How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:55
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 14: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers checkerboard stadium during the first quarter of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Neyland Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Saturday, Tennessee vs. Georgia meet in Knoxville for the programs’ 55th all-time meeting, with the Bulldogs currently holding a 29-23-2 record against the Vols.

No. 6-ranked Georgia travels to Neyland Stadium and No. 15 ranked Tennessee, which is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in one of the Southeastern Conference’s most storied rivalries. The game is a sellout at the 100,000-plus stadium.

The Volunteers’ last win against the Bulldogs occurred on Oct. 1, 2016 when Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw a Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the game to secure a 34-31 win in Athens. In 2024, the Bulldogs most recently beat the Vols 31-17 in a matchup of two top-10 ranked programs.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, play by play caller Chris Fowler and veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit​​ will be in the broadcast booth to call the marquee matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Lady Vols legend Candace Parker, a two-time NCAA champion, will also be on-site in Knoxville to serve as the College GameDay guest picker.

Tennessee is led by fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel, who has a 39-15 record with the Vols. Heupel, whose first head coaching job came at Central Florida in 2018, has finished two of the last three seasons with double-digit win totals. Last season, Ohio State beat Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The first and only time the Vols won the national championship in football was in 1998 when they recorded a perfect 13-0 season.

Georgia, who’s been led by head coach Kirby Smart since 2016, won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. Smart is the highest-paid college football coach at a $13 million per year salary, while Heupel earns $9 million annually. In Jan., Notre Dame beat the Bulldogs 23-10 in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia is 4.5-point favorites against Tennessee, per the most recent FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds. Ahead of the Georgia vs. Tennessee game, the Bulldogs are the fourth betting favorite (+650) to win this year’s national championship, compared with the Vols, who are at +3300.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/09/12/what-time-is-georgia-vs-tennessee-heres-how-to-watch/

