What Time Is Iowa Vs. Iowa State? Here’s How To Watch

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 7: Defensive end Joey Petersen #52 and offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford #54 of the Iowa State Cyclones carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
The 72nd battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy takes places in Ames, Iowa on Saturday. Iowa vs. Iowa State football resume their in-state rivalry in Week 2 of the college football regular season, with the Hawkeyes currently holding a 47-24 record against the Cyclones.
No. 16 ranked Iowa State, which has won two of the last three meetings in the rivalry, hosts Iowa on Fox. The Cyclones are 3.5-point favorites, according to the most recent FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds.
Gus Johnson will serve as the game’s play by play caller along with analyst Joel Klatt and sideline reporter Jenny Taft.
Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on the network, which will air its “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show live from Ames. Last week, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy proved to be the ultimate heel in his debut appearance on the pregame show.
On Saturday, Barstool — a newly-named partner of Fox ahead of the 2025 college football season — will also broadcast its college football show live from the Reiman Plaza outside of Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium.
The show is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET and will air across Barstool-owned channels as well as Fox platforms. It’ll feature Portnoy and Dan “Big Cat” Katz, who is the co-host of the popular sports and comedy podcast “Pardon My Take,” along with other brand personalities.
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, multiple reports also surfaced of Barstool and Big 12 senior officials holding a conference call to discuss collaboration plans for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, including having conference guests appear on the brand’s Fox Sports 1 show and other Barstool programming.
In terms of Iowa vs. Iowa State, the Cyclones haven’t beaten the Hawkeyes at home since 2011 when they won 44-41 in a triple overtime thriller. Iowa holds the longest winning streak in the rivalry at 15 games from 1983 to 1997. The Cyclones’ longest winning streak followed the Hawkeyes’ dominant run. Iowa State secured five consecutive victories from 1998 to 2002.
Last year, the Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 20-19 on a near-last-second 54-yard field goal from kicker Kyle Konrardy. The Iowa vs. Iowa State football rivalry dates back to 1894 when the Cyclones won 16-8 in Iowa City.
