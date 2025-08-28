What Time Is ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2 Coming Out On Netflix?

My Life with the Walter Boys. Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 203 of My Life with the Walter Boys. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys is just around the corner. The popular Netflix teen romance series will drop all episodes at once, rather than following a weekly or multi-part release schedule. Here’s everything to know about the premiere time, how to watch and what to expect in the next chapter.

In the first season, 15-year-old Jackie Howard leaves Manhattan for the small town of Silver Falls, Colorado, after losing her family in a tragic car accident. She moves in with her mother’s best friend, Katherine, her husband, and their large family of 10 children, including her handsome teenage sons, Alex and Cole.

Alex and Jackie begin dating and remain a couple for most of the season. However, her feelings grow complicated when she also develops an interest in Alex’s older brother, Cole. Season 1 ends with Jackie secretly kissing Cole before fleeing to New York City for her internship. To make matters worse, Jackie cheated on Cole after he told her that he loved her — and she didn’t say it back.

The next installment will pick up after Jackie’s summer in the Big Apple. Katherine convinces Jackie to return to Colorado, and she’s now “determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family,” the synopsis reads.

However, navigating the Walter household proves to be more difficult than she expected. Alex returns from cowboy camp as a completely different person. He’s now focused on training for a dangerous rodeo event while enjoying his newfound attention.

Meanwhile, Cole is adapting to a new role at school since he can no longer play football. “As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she’s forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild,” the synopsis continues.

The show’s creator, Melanie Halsall, teased to Netflix’s Tudum that Season 2 will be bigger and better. “We’ve got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate,” she said. “We found our feet with our characters, [and] the actors really understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell.”

What Time Is My Life With The Walter Boys Coming Out On Netflix?

My Life With The Walter Boys premieres at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Thursday, Aug. 28, on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are In My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2?

Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys will consist of 10 episodes, all of which will be released at once on Aug. 28. This is the same episode count as Season 1.

How To Watch My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2

To watch My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2, you’ll need to sign up for a Netflix membership. Netflix has three subscription options: Standard with ads ($6.99 per month), Standard without ads ($15.49 per month), and Premium ($22.99 per month). You can find more details on Netflix’s plans and pricing site.

Can You Watch My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 For Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix is not offering a free trial at this time. To watch new episodes of My Life With The Walter Boys, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service.

Watch the official trailer for My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 below.