What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 3? How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 10:40
MemeCore
M$0.44504+13.79%
Threshold
T$0.01589-1.91%
RealLink
REAL$0.05112+0.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.724-3.03%
Vice
VICE$0.0124+4.20%
Cartman in

Cartman in “South Park” Season 27.

Comedy Central/Paramount+

South Park Season 27 is back with Episode 3 this week after the show’s second hiatus. What time does the episode begin on cable and streaming?

After lampooning Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump (again after Episode 1) in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement-skewering second episode Got a Nut on Aug. 6, South Park didn’t released a new episode last week.

Forbes‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets Release Date And First TrailerBy Tim Lammers

Instead, South Park’s cable home Comedy Central held a South Park Day celebration and showed fan favorite episodes throughout the day and interviews with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and others at July’s San Diego Comic Con. The day wrapped up with the series’ pilot episode, which was released on Aug. 13, 1997.

In an announcement on social media on Aug. 13, South Park indicated that it would be return with Season 27, Episode 3 on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

As such, this week’s new episode will premiere on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central on cable and will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix DatesBy Tim Lammers

Unlike the lead up to Episode 2 — featuring a short promotional clip and a pair of photos in a pair of separate posts on X — Parker and Stone have given no real indication of what Episode 3 will be about. In 15-second clip posted on X on Aug. 13 announcing South Park’s return with Episode 3 on Aug. 20, only brief clips of Episode 2 were shown.

‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 2 Attracted More Big Viewership

The South Park Season 27, Episode 2, Got a Nut — like Episode 1, Sermon on the ‘Mount — drew in big viewership for Comedy Central and Paramount+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ForbesHow Soon Is Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

Per THR, Episode 2 attracted 6.2 cross-platform viewers across Paramount+ and Comedy Central. By contrast, Episode 1 attracted 5.9 million cross-platform viewers.

South Park Season 27, Episode 3, will air on cable on Comedy Central Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT and begins streaming on Paramount+ Thursday at Thursday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

Forbes‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Streaming Date, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/19/what-time-is-south-park-season-27-episode-3-how-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1148-1.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/02 11:31
Share
ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

As one of China's most influential annual Ethereum events, the highly anticipated ETHShanghai is returning. Now in its fourth year, ETHShanghai will feature a new theme, "Scaling Ethereum, Shaping the
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13784+0.15%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000796+10.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0071+1.86%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 11:02
Share
Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

Wyoming launched the first state-issued stablecoin, FRNT, accessible on seven blockchains. FRNT is fully backed by US Dollars and treasury bills, ensuring secure transactions. Continue Reading:Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains The post Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:42
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

The Puffer domain name issue has been resolved and full service will be restored soon

Radiant Capital Hacker’s Astounding Profit: Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades