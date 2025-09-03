What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 4 And What Is It About?

“South Park.” Comedy Central/Paramount+

South Park Season 27 is returning soon with Episode 4. Who or what is Trey Parker and Matt Stone going to poke fun at next?

South Park Season 27 debuted on July 23 after Paramount Global came to terms with Parker and Stone to produce 50 new episodes over the next five years and make Paramount+ its home for the show’s previous 26 seasons.

ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 Begin On Netflix?

One thing that wasn’t made immediately clear — at least to the majority of the press — was the inconsistent release schedule of Season 27. After skewering President Donald Trump in Episode 1, the show took off a week before lampooning Secretary of State Kristi Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Vice President JD Vance. After that, South Park went on hiatus again for another week.

After Episode 3 — which once again made fun of Trump along with Satan and the president’s order to have the Army National Guard help clean up Washington, D.C. — Comedy Central finally shed some light on the immediate future of the schedule. At least through September, new episodes of South Park Season 27 will be released every other week, with the first episode of the month scheduled for Sept. 3.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role Materialized

As such, South Park will return with Season 27, Episode 4 on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET/PT on cable on Comedy Central and will begin streaming on Paramount+ at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

South Park’s X account, which generally previews every upcoming episode’s main plot, was silent about this week’s target for parody until Tuesday, when a 15-second promo video was posted.

Judging from what little was revealed, the show is apparently going after the Trump administration again, but this time by mocking the president’s global tariff policies, as described in the South Park’s X post below.

What ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 4 Will On Is Anyone’s Guess

The teaser text that accompanies the 15-second promo on X partially reads, “Butters experiences the reality of tariffs when he has to buy a Labubu doll for his girlfriend’s birthday.”

Whether Trey Parker and Matt Stone will make the storyline for Episode 4 more about President Donald Trump’s tariffs or mock the burgeoning popularity of the Chinese toy import, though, is yet to be seen.

ForbesLiam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Is Now On Streaming – How To Watch

Since Trump and Satan are shown briefly walking down the steps from Air Force One at the end of the 15-second promo clip, it stands to reason that they’ll both be part of Episode 4’s storyline.

At the same time, Butters is featured in the footage in South Park Elementary along with Jesus, who has taken up residency there since Episode 1. Jesus, by the way, has settled into his role as the South Park Elementary’s new school counselor since Mr. Mackay was fired in Episode 2.

ForbesBob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Is Now On Streaming – How To Watch

Of course, the possibility exists that the promo video could be a misdirect put into place by Parker and Stone. After all, there was no real indication from the Episode 3 promo featuring Towelie that it was going to be more about Randy Marsh’s tech bro aspirations with his Tegridy Farms weed business, his obsession with ChatGPT and ketamine use, and less about the purple fabric character’s trip to the nation’s capital.

In the end, Towelie was no doubt a key part of the episode, but the character’s involvement wasn’t as central to the plot as the promo made it seem.

South Park Season 27, Episode 4 will air on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central on cable before streaming on Paramount+ at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Thursday.

ForbesJulia Roberts’ New Film Gets Harsh Reviews From Rotten Tomatoes After Venice Premiere