What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27 Episode 5? How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 13:27
Honorswap
HONOR$0.933--%
Threshold
T$0.01685+0.29%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02841+0.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.665+0.31%
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%

1998 “Kenny”, “Cartman”, “Kyle”, and “Stan” are the characters in the hit series “South Park.”

Getty Images

South Park returns with the fifth episode in its 27th season this week, but what it will be about is anybody’s guess.

South Park, of course, has put its political commentary on full blast this season, with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone pulling out all the stops in their skewering of President Donald Trump, his administration and his policies surrounding immigration and global tariffs.

Forbes‘South Park’ Is Back With New Episode This Week. Will It Be Political?By Tim Lammers

Episode 2 this season has taken on a new meaning since it was released on Aug. 3, however, because it mocked conservative activist Charlie Kirk. In the wake of Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10, the debate has intensified between Republicans and Democrats over whether inflammatory rhetoric has led to an escalation in political violence.

Comedy Central removed reruns of the Kirk episode from its cable lineup the day of Kirk’s death, but it continues to make the show available for streaming on Paramount+. After the episode first aired, Kirk made it clear that he wasn’t offended by it and even told Fox News (via Newsweek) that being mocked on South Park was a “badge of honor.”

Now, a week after Kirk’s assassination, the big question of whether South Park will continue to get political and skewer the right wing in Episode 5 or avoid politics altogether remains unanswered.

ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers

As of Tuesday night, South Park’s X account still hasn’t teased any hints of what Episode 5 will be about, something the show has done consistently before the previous three episodes.

Unless the South Park drops an 11th-hour teaser, Episode 5’s storyline will not be revealed until the show airs Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. After that, the episode will be available on Paramount+ on Thursday morning. Typically, new episodes of South Park begin streaming on Paramount+ at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Matt Stone and Trey Parker speak onstage during Comedy Central Adult Animation’s: South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head, Digman! panel at San Diego Comic-Con at San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Getty Images for Paramount+

Will ‘South Park’ Continue To Release New Episodes Every Other Week?

While Comedy Central wasn’t forthcoming with the media over South Park Season 27 release schedule in July, the cable channel noted after the airing of Episode 3 in mid-August that its two upcoming episodes in September would be released on Sept. 3 and Sept. 17.

And while new episodes of South Park have been released every other week since the season kicked off Sept. 23, Comedy Central has yet to make a formal announcement about whether the rest of Season 27’s episodes will continue to be released in two-week intervals.

Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers

Given the show’s current pace through the first half of the season, it seems unlikely that Parker and Stone will begin to release episodes weekly.

South Park Season 27, Episode 5 will be released on cable on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday and begin streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

ForbesRobert Redford Dead At 89: Where To Stream Screen Icon’s Biggest FilmsBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/17/what-time-is-south-park-season-27-episode-5-how-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

The post Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve has made its first Fed rate cut this year following today’s FOMC meeting, lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). This comes in line with expectations, while the crypto market awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the committee’s stance moving forward. FOMC Makes First Fed Rate Cut This Year With 25 Bps Cut In a press release, the committee announced that it has decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps from between 4.25% and 4.5% to 4% and 4.25%. This comes in line with expectations as market participants were pricing in a 25 bps cut, as against a 50 bps cut. This marks the first Fed rate cut this year, with the last cut before this coming last year in December. Notably, the Fed also made the first cut last year in September, although it was a 50 bps cut back then. All Fed officials voted in favor of a 25 bps cut except Stephen Miran, who dissented in favor of a 50 bps cut. This rate cut decision comes amid concerns that the labor market may be softening, with recent U.S. jobs data pointing to a weak labor market. The committee noted in the release that job gains have slowed, and that the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. They added that inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had also already signaled at the Jackson Hole Conference that they were likely to lower interest rates with the downside risk in the labor market rising. The committee reiterated this in the release that downside risks to employment have risen. Before the Fed rate cut decision, experts weighed in on whether the FOMC should make a 25 bps cut or…
Union
U$0.013858-12.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-0.37%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000363+7.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:36
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,170.69-0.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005304+0.64%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005304+0.64%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2587-0.42%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?