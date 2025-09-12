What Time Is Texas A&M Vs. Notre Dame? Here’s How To Watch

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: The Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish special teams units face off during a field goal attempt during the second quarter at Kyle Field on August 31, 2024 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame serves as the primetime Saturday night matchup for Week 3 of the 2025 college football regular season. The Aggies aim to avenge last season’s 23-13 loss to the Fighting Irish at Kyle Field in College Station.

No. 8 ranked Notre Dame (0-1) hosts No. 16 ranked Texas A&M (2-0) as part of a home-and-home series between the two programs. This game marks the seventh all-time meeting for the schools, with the Fighting Irish holding a 4-2 mark.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while the game will also be simulcast on the network’s streaming service Peacock. Notre Dame’s football games are set to appear on NBC through at least the 2029 season.

In South Bend, play by player caller Noah Eagle will be joined by veteran analyst Todd Blackledge and sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen at Notre Dame Stadium.

In Week 1, then-No. 10 ranked Miami upset the Fighting Irish 27-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in quarterback Carson Beck’s first start for the Hurricanes after transferring from Georgia. Meanwhile, Notre Dame redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr completed 19 of 30 passes for 221 yards, three total touchdowns and one interception.

The Aggies — which boast a $973 million program valuation according to an in-depth analysis by The Athletic — are undefeated following early-season non-conference victories against UTSA and Utah State.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, who is in his fourth season in South Bend, is 3-0 against Southeastern Conference opponents, including prior wins against Texas A&M and South Carolina. In January, Freeman — who reportedly signed a three-year contract extension around the same — defeated Georgia, 23-10, in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs.

The last time that Texas A&M beat a top-10 ranked team on the road was against Auburn in 2014. The Aggies are led by second-year coach Mike Elko, who finished 8-5 in his first season in College Station despite beginning the season 5-0 in conference play. USC narrowly defeated Texas A&M 35-31 in the Las Vegas Bowl to end the 2024 season.

Notre Dame is currently 6.5-point favorites against the Aggies on Saturday night, according to DraftKings sports betting odds. CBS Sports’ college football experts favor the Fighting Irish in the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame rematch.