What Time Is The 2025 US Open Women’s Final? How To Watch For Free

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the net with Aryna Sabalenka after winning the Ladies’ semi final match on Centre Court on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Peter van den Berg/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

ISI Photos via Getty Images

After an intense three weeks, the US Open Women’s Singles Final kicks off tonight, with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking on American Amanda Anisimova (7) at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

In the Women’s Singles Semifinals on Sept. 4, Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula (4) in three sets. Earlier this year, she reached two other Grand Slam finals but came up short, losing to Madison Keys at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff at the French Open.

Meanwhile, Anisimova mounted a comeback in her semifinal, defeating Naomi Osaka (23) in a nail-biting match that stretched past midnight. The victory sends the 24-year-old New Jersey native to her second straight Grand Slam final.

“It means the world,’’ Anisimova said after the victory, per the US Open. “I’m trying to process that right now. It’s just absolutely a dream come true.” She continued, “It has been a dream of mine like forever to be in the US Open final and obviously the hope is to be the champion. But I’m in the final now and I’ll try to get ready.’’

Regarding the players’ head-to-head history, Anisimova holds the advantage, winning six of their nine career meetings. Most recently, Anisimova defeated Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals in July with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching today’s 2025 US Open Women’s Final, including the start time and how to stream or watch on cable.

What Time Is The 2025 US Open Women’s Final?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland following the Women’s Quarterfinal match on Day Eleven of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The US Open Women’s Final will start at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. However, pre-show coverage of the final will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How To Watch The 2025 US Open Women’s Final

The 2025 US Open Women’s Final will be airing on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

How To Watch The 2025 US Open Women’s Final Without Cable

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after defeating Jessica Pegula of the United States in the Women’s Semifinal on Day 12 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2025 US Open Women’s Final will also stream on the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited subscription. This service costs $29.99 per month, or you can get it bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99 per month for the first year. After that, the price increases to $35 per month.

While ESPN Unlimited doesn’t offer a free trial, there are other ways to watch ESPN online for free. Several live TV streaming services, including DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV, carry ESPN and currently offer free trials or special promotions.

