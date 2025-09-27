The post What To Know About CTE–The Brain Disease Diagnosed In The Midtown Gunman appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shane Tamura, the gunman who opened fire at NFL headquarters in Manhattan in July and killed four people, was diagnosed posthumously with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma. Recent brain scans of NFL hall of famer Joe DeLamielleure, who was diagnosed with CTE, the brain injury that is affecting so many former football players. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT) Tribune News Service via Getty Images Key Facts The New York City medical examiner confirmed Tamura’s brain tissue shows evidence of low-stage CTE, a brain disease that damages parts of the brain that control judgement, impulse regulation, and aggression — and has been linked in recent years to physical injuries including those sustained by football players. Tamura died by suicide after fatally shooting an NYPD officer, a security guard, a Blackstone executive, and a Rudin Management employee; an NFL staffer was injured. A former high school football player, Tamura left a note accusing the NFL of hiding the dangers of brain trauma and asked that his brain be studied, suspecting he had CTE, according to the NYT. Scientists link CTE to changes in the frontal lobe and amygdala, areas tied to judgement and impulse control. In 2016, NFL executive Jeff Miller publicly acknowledged for the first time that football-related head trauma is linked to CTE, making the admission during a congressional committee roundtable and later reaffirming it in an official statement. Since then the NFL has been subject to scrutiny and in response the league has worked to enhance player safety by upgrading helmet designs and adopting stricter testing standards. What Is Cte? Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma, most often seen in contact sports and military service. It is driven by brain changes such as atrophy and tau… The post What To Know About CTE–The Brain Disease Diagnosed In The Midtown Gunman appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shane Tamura, the gunman who opened fire at NFL headquarters in Manhattan in July and killed four people, was diagnosed posthumously with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma. Recent brain scans of NFL hall of famer Joe DeLamielleure, who was diagnosed with CTE, the brain injury that is affecting so many former football players. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT) Tribune News Service via Getty Images Key Facts The New York City medical examiner confirmed Tamura’s brain tissue shows evidence of low-stage CTE, a brain disease that damages parts of the brain that control judgement, impulse regulation, and aggression — and has been linked in recent years to physical injuries including those sustained by football players. Tamura died by suicide after fatally shooting an NYPD officer, a security guard, a Blackstone executive, and a Rudin Management employee; an NFL staffer was injured. A former high school football player, Tamura left a note accusing the NFL of hiding the dangers of brain trauma and asked that his brain be studied, suspecting he had CTE, according to the NYT. Scientists link CTE to changes in the frontal lobe and amygdala, areas tied to judgement and impulse control. In 2016, NFL executive Jeff Miller publicly acknowledged for the first time that football-related head trauma is linked to CTE, making the admission during a congressional committee roundtable and later reaffirming it in an official statement. Since then the NFL has been subject to scrutiny and in response the league has worked to enhance player safety by upgrading helmet designs and adopting stricter testing standards. What Is Cte? Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma, most often seen in contact sports and military service. It is driven by brain changes such as atrophy and tau…