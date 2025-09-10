What We Know About The Apple’s iPhone 17 And Today’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:49
Topline

Apple is set to host a product event Tuesday afternoon and is expected to reveal its newest iPhone model, which is rumored to feature a slim version of the company’s flagship product alongside improvements to battery capacity and the front-facing camera.

The Apple event is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Apple has not confirmed what will be shown at the event, but it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 and a new Apple Watch, according to multiple outlets.

When Is Today’s Apple Event?

The Apple annual release event will begin at 1 p.m. EDT and can be livestreamed on YouTube, Apple’s website and Apple TV.

What Do We Know About The Iphone 17?

The next iteration of the iPhone will have improved battery life, according to 9to5Mac, attributing the bolstered battery to the space saved by incorporating eSIMs instead of SIM cards. The iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly have 6.6% additional battery capacity, 9to5Mac added. Apple will also introduce the iPhone 17 Air, a more affordable but less powerful model that will be a third thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, Bloomberg reported, which noted the phone will come with a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, premium versions of the phone, will have improved processors, camera quality upgrades and simultaneous front-and-back video recording, Bloomberg added.

How Much Will The New Iphones Cost?

Official pricing will not be known until Tuesday’s event, but price leaks have suggested a $799 price tag for the iPhone 17 and a $100 price hike to $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GBs of storage, meaning Apple could be dropping the cheaper 128GB memory option ($999) available to previous generations of iPhones, according to 9to5Mac, which cited a JPMorgan research note. The iPhone 17 Air could place between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro in terms of price, coming in between $899 and $949. The iPhone Pro Max is expected to start at $1,199.

Will There Be A New Apple Watch Announced?

It appears so. The Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11 and SE 3 could be unveiled, according to 9to5Mac and Bloomberg. The various models are expected to receive faster chips and larger displays. It is unclear what pricing will look like for the new models, but current SE, Series and Ultra models with GPS and cellular cost $299, $499 and $799, respectively.

What Other Apple Products Could Get New Versions Or Improvements?

Apple’s AirPods could also be in line for an upgrade, with Bloomberg reporting Apple is planning to reveal the AirPods Pro 3 as early as September. One upgrade, according to Bloomberg, may include improved charging cases that are smaller in size. AirTag 2, the personal item tracker, is also coming soon, 9to5Mac added, incorporating longer range, better connectivity and software changes to address concerns around the device being used to stalk others.

Key Background

Apple reported $44.5 billion in iPhone revenue in its latest quarterly earnings, an over $5 billion increase from the same period last year that contributed to the tech giant’s largest quarterly revenue growth in four years. Apple, which has committed $600 billion to expand U.S. manufacturing in an effort to avoid pressure from President Donald Trump, received an exemption from the president’s tariffs on semiconductor imports. Semiconductors are key components to smartphones, computers and several other devices. However, the company still incurred $800 million in tariff costs in its third quarter and expects $1.1 billion in costs by the fourth quarter.

Further Reading

Apple Invests Another $100 Billion Into The U.S., Trump Says—As Shares Jump 5% (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/09/a-slim-new-iphone-model-what-we-know-about-apples-awe-dropping-event-today/

