What Will Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Say on Friday? Here Are the Predictions and Possible Effects on the Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 21:09
Threshold
T$0.01593-0.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.515-2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1+0.89%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.176-3.20%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to hold his own against making a clear commitment to cut interest rates in September during his speech at the Jackson Hole meeting on Friday.

While markets are strongly pricing in a rate cut, Powell may avoid giving definitive signals, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the process. Research firm LHMeyer suggested Powell could temper expectations to prevent markets from fully locking in on the cut.

Powell’s speech will come under even greater pressure than usual this year. US President Donald Trump has been criticizing the Fed chair for months, calling him a “stubborn mule” and “unintelligent,” and harshly criticizing his resistance to interest rate cuts.

Trump is poised to challenge the Fed’s internal balance of power by nominating economist Stephen Miran, a figure aligned with his political affiliation, to fill the vacant seat at the Fed. Miran, who supports Trump’s calls for interest rate cuts, also advocates for reforms within the Fed that would empower chairmen to dismiss figures like Powell.

TS Lombard Chief Economist Steven Blitz commented, “Miran is not one to be swayed by tradition. He will be Trump’s provocateur at the FOMC, and he will not hide it.”

Powell’s job isn’t just made more difficult by Trump’s pressure and Miran’s potential influence. At the Fed’s last meeting, Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, considered among his successor candidates, voted against the majority to cut interest rates.

On the data front, the picture is mixed. A weak July employment report signaled a slowdown in the labor market, while a rise in the producer price index fueled concerns that Trump’s tariffs would push up consumer prices. “The tariffs have created a stagflationary effect and seriously complicated the Fed’s job,” said Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

Barclays Chief Economist Marc Giannoni, however, noted that Powell’s approach to assessing the unemployment rate will be decisive. Recalling Powell’s warnings after the July meeting, Giannoni said, “If Powell reiterates that the unemployment rate could remain low due to supply-side factors like immigration, despite the weakening employment, the probability of a rate cut could be lowered to 50%.”

Market expectations for a September interest rate cut have recently declined. Following producer price index data and cautious statements from Fed members, expectations have fallen to 85%.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-will-fed-chairman-jerome-powell-say-on-friday-here-are-the-predictions-and-possible-effects-on-the-market/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
Subsquid
SQD$0.11248-4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-2.74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-16.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Share
Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Worried a Bitcoin crash will bring everything down? You're not alone - but here's why that won't happen.
Threshold
T$0.0159-0.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843+0.38%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/21 20:53
Share
MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

The post MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys. The token will be issued and custodied by Bridge, a subsidiary of payments giant Stripe, and will be fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets in compliance with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for U.S.-issued stablecoins. mUSD marks the first time a self-custodial wallet has created a native stablecoin. MetaMask plans to integrate the token across its services, including on- and off-ramps for crypto trading as well as payments. The company said mUSD will also be enabled as a funding option for its Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card before year-end, giving users a direct way to spend the stablecoin at merchants that accept the card. MetaMask, which reports tens of millions of monthly active users, aims to position mUSD as a core liquidity layer for decentralised finance applications. Executives said tighter integration with the wallet should lower transaction costs and smooth user experience compared with rival stablecoins. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-to-launch-stripe-issued-musd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-linea-cca11178
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+0.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00172-2.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 21:25
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study