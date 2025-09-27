The post What Will the Bitcoin Price Be at the End of 2025? 10 Major Companies and Analysts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With less than 100 days left until the end of 2025, leading figures and institutions in the cryptocurrency world are sharing eye-catching price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC). The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $109,000, which is just 11% below its all-time high. The leading predictions are as follows: Bitwise: $200,000 Standard Chartered: 200 thousand dollars VanEck: $180,000 Matrixport: $160,000 Galaxy Digital: $185,000 Bernstein: $200,000 Anthony Scaramucci: $180,000–$200,000 Peter Brandt: $150,000–$280,000 Arthur Hayes: $250,000 Meanwhile, CoinGecko published its “Bitcoin Dominance in Cryptocurrency Portfolios” report, revealing retail investors’ perspectives on Bitcoin. According to the survey, nearly half of investors consider Bitcoin the most important asset in their portfolios. While 20.4% of respondents built their portfolios almost entirely on BTC, the most common strategy, at 28%, was to prioritize Bitcoin and hold small amounts of altcoins. This suggests that many investors are choosing to hold BTC before later diversifying into riskier altcoins. Conversely, approximately a quarter of investors consider Bitcoin less important. 17.3% of respondents distribute their portfolios equally between BTC and altcoins, while 10.2% allocate most of their funds to altcoins and a small portion to BTC. A more extreme 15.9% view Bitcoin as completely unimportant and invest solely in altcoins. This group believes BTC now has limited growth potential or is keeping its distance from the leading cryptocurrency for various reasons. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-will-the-bitcoin-price-be-at-the-end-of-2025-10-major-companies-and-analysts-weigh-in/The post What Will the Bitcoin Price Be at the End of 2025? 10 Major Companies and Analysts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With less than 100 days left until the end of 2025, leading figures and institutions in the cryptocurrency world are sharing eye-catching price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC). The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $109,000, which is just 11% below its all-time high. The leading predictions are as follows: Bitwise: $200,000 Standard Chartered: 200 thousand dollars VanEck: $180,000 Matrixport: $160,000 Galaxy Digital: $185,000 Bernstein: $200,000 Anthony Scaramucci: $180,000–$200,000 Peter Brandt: $150,000–$280,000 Arthur Hayes: $250,000 Meanwhile, CoinGecko published its “Bitcoin Dominance in Cryptocurrency Portfolios” report, revealing retail investors’ perspectives on Bitcoin. According to the survey, nearly half of investors consider Bitcoin the most important asset in their portfolios. While 20.4% of respondents built their portfolios almost entirely on BTC, the most common strategy, at 28%, was to prioritize Bitcoin and hold small amounts of altcoins. This suggests that many investors are choosing to hold BTC before later diversifying into riskier altcoins. Conversely, approximately a quarter of investors consider Bitcoin less important. 17.3% of respondents distribute their portfolios equally between BTC and altcoins, while 10.2% allocate most of their funds to altcoins and a small portion to BTC. A more extreme 15.9% view Bitcoin as completely unimportant and invest solely in altcoins. This group believes BTC now has limited growth potential or is keeping its distance from the leading cryptocurrency for various reasons. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-will-the-bitcoin-price-be-at-the-end-of-2025-10-major-companies-and-analysts-weigh-in/

What Will the Bitcoin Price Be at the End of 2025? 10 Major Companies and Analysts Weigh In

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:22
With less than 100 days left until the end of 2025, leading figures and institutions in the cryptocurrency world are sharing eye-catching price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC).

The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $109,000, which is just 11% below its all-time high.

The leading predictions are as follows:

  • Bitwise: $200,000
  • Standard Chartered: 200 thousand dollars
  • VanEck: $180,000
  • Matrixport: $160,000
  • Galaxy Digital: $185,000
  • Bernstein: $200,000
  • Anthony Scaramucci: $180,000–$200,000
  • Peter Brandt: $150,000–$280,000
  • Arthur Hayes: $250,000

Meanwhile, CoinGecko published its “Bitcoin Dominance in Cryptocurrency Portfolios” report, revealing retail investors’ perspectives on Bitcoin. According to the survey, nearly half of investors consider Bitcoin the most important asset in their portfolios. While 20.4% of respondents built their portfolios almost entirely on BTC, the most common strategy, at 28%, was to prioritize Bitcoin and hold small amounts of altcoins. This suggests that many investors are choosing to hold BTC before later diversifying into riskier altcoins.

Conversely, approximately a quarter of investors consider Bitcoin less important. 17.3% of respondents distribute their portfolios equally between BTC and altcoins, while 10.2% allocate most of their funds to altcoins and a small portion to BTC. A more extreme 15.9% view Bitcoin as completely unimportant and invest solely in altcoins. This group believes BTC now has limited growth potential or is keeping its distance from the leading cryptocurrency for various reasons.

*This is not investment advice.

