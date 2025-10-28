ExchangeDEX+
The post What will tomorrow's Federal Reserve FOMC meeting mean for Bitcoin and crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What could the Fed's decision mean for Bitcoin? A 25 bps rate cut could inject liquidity and push Bitcoin toward a new ATH. Are traders confident ahead of the FOMC? Whales are making big moves – one mystery whale made $48 million in leveraged BTC and ETH bets. The Federal Reserve's upcoming decision on the 29th of October could be the catalyst that sets the tone for the broader crypto market. With traders bracing for a possible rate cut, big players are already readying themselves for what could be Bitcoin's [BTC] next major move. Fed's first post-shutdown decision The Federal Reserve's two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting kicks off on the 29th of October, with markets focused on whether policymakers will deliver a 25 basis point rate cut. This is the first Fed gathering since the U.S. government shutdown, triggered by partisan gridlock over health insurance funding. Investors are largely pricing in a rate reduction, which would bring the federal funds rate down from 4%-4.25%, the level set after the previous 25 bps cut on the 17th of September. A move to ease policy could inject fresh liquidity into the crypto market. David Hernandez, Crypto Investment Specialist at 21Shares, told AMBCrypto, "Over recent months, markets have rotated sharply between gold, equities, and crypto as Trump's tariff pivots continue to shape investor behavior." He added, "Gold catches bids during geopolitical stress, equities rally on dip-buying and policy optimism, and Bitcoin outperforms when risk appetite returns in strength." More upside for Bitcoin Following rising expectations of a Fed rate cut, analysts view Bitcoin's recent breakout as a key turning point. Market expert Michael van de Poppe called the $112,000 mark a "crucial resistance zone." Once Bitcoin broke through it, he said, the bull market was clearly still intact. Moreover,…

What will tomorrow’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting mean for Bitcoin and crypto?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/28 16:47
Key Takeaways

What could the Fed’s decision mean for Bitcoin?

A 25 bps rate cut could inject liquidity and push Bitcoin toward a new ATH.

Are traders confident ahead of the FOMC?

Whales are making big moves – one mystery whale made $48 million in leveraged BTC and ETH bets.

The Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on the 29th of October could be the catalyst that sets the tone for the broader crypto market.

With traders bracing for a possible rate cut, big players are already readying themselves for what could be Bitcoin’s [BTC] next major move.

Fed’s first post-shutdown decision

The Federal Reserve’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting kicks off on the 29th of October, with markets focused on whether policymakers will deliver a 25 basis point rate cut.

This is the first Fed gathering since the U.S. government shutdown, triggered by partisan gridlock over health insurance funding.

Investors are largely pricing in a rate reduction, which would bring the federal funds rate down from 4%-4.25%, the level set after the previous 25 bps cut on the 17th of September.

A move to ease policy could inject fresh liquidity into the crypto market. David Hernandez, Crypto Investment Specialist at 21Shares, told AMBCrypto,

He added,

More upside for Bitcoin

Following rising expectations of a Fed rate cut, analysts view Bitcoin’s recent breakout as a key turning point.

Market expert Michael van de Poppe called the $112,000 mark a “crucial resistance zone.” Once Bitcoin broke through it, he said, the bull market was clearly still intact.

Moreover, he expected a short pullback before the FOMC meeting, after which Bitcoin could aim for a new all-time high in November.

Source: X

Adding to the optimism, on-chain data showed that whale 0x960B deposited 3.72 million USDC into Hyperliquid [HYPE] in the past nine hours. Afterward, the whale opened 15x leveraged longs.

Source: X

This involves $27.7 million invested in 240 BTC and $20.3 million in 4,874 Ethereum [ETH], signaling a surge in investor confidence ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision.

Source: X

Hernandez noted, 

Looking ahead, Hernandez expects Bitcoin to potentially surpass its previous $125,000 high by year-end, driven by growing institutional demand and improving macroeconomic conditions.

Next: Bitcoin unmoved despite $309 mln whale move – Why is BTC quiet?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/what-will-tomorrows-federal-reserve-fomc-meeting-mean-for-bitcoin-and-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

