Homomorphic Polynomial Public Key Cryptography (HPPK) is the latest step in a series of cryptographic innovations that began with deterministic polynomial public key (DPPK) in 2021, evolved into multivariate polynomial public key (MPPK), and eventually matured into homomorphic schemes built on hidden ring structures. These developments, including applications in digital signatures and key encapsulation, show both promise and challenges—such as optimization and attack vectors—marking HPPK as an important frontier in modern cryptography.Homomorphic Polynomial Public Key Cryptography (HPPK) is the latest step in a series of cryptographic innovations that began with deterministic polynomial public key (DPPK) in 2021, evolved into multivariate polynomial public key (MPPK), and eventually matured into homomorphic schemes built on hidden ring structures. These developments, including applications in digital signatures and key encapsulation, show both promise and challenges—such as optimization and attack vectors—marking HPPK as an important frontier in modern cryptography.

What You Should Know About the Next Generation of Encryption

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/23 11:02
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05803-0.37%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Contribution

  2. Related Work

  3. Brief of Homomorphic Polynomial Public Key Cryptography and 4.1 DPPK

    4.2 MPPK Key Encapsulation Mechanism

    4.3 HPPK KEM

    4.4 MPPK DS

  4. HPPK Digital Signature Scheme

    5.1 HPPK DS Algorithm

    5.2 Signing

    5.3 Verify

    5.4 A Variant of the Barrett Reduction Algorithm

    5.5 A Toy Example

  5. HPPK DS Security Analysis

  6. Conclusion, References, Acknowledgements, and Author contributions statement

4 Brief of Homomorphic Polynomial Public Key Cryptography

In this section, we are going to briefly describe the motivation behind and development of the HPPK scheme: the path from the original deterministic polynomial public key or DPPK, proposed by Kuang in 2021[1], then multivariate polynomial public key or MPPK, proposed by Kuang, Perepechaenko, and Barbeau in 2022[5], to the homomorphic polynomial public key over a single hidden ring in 2023[6], and over a dual hidden ring scheme[7]. MPPK schemes for digital signature or MPPK/DS have been proposed by Kuang, Perepechaenko, and Barbeau in 2022[8], then an optimized version was proposed by Kuang and Perepechaenko in 2023[9]. A forged signature attack was reported by Guo in 2023[10].

4.1 DPPK

\

4.2 MPPK Key Encapsulation Mechanism

\

\

4.3 HPPK KEM

\

\ \ \

\

4.4 MPPK DS

A digital signature scheme based on MPPK has been proposed by Kuang, Perepechaenko, and Barbeau in 2022[8] and later optimized variant was proposed by Kuang and Perepechaenko in 2023[9]. MPPK digital signature scheme originated from MPPK over a single prime field[3, 4]. The signature verification equation stems from the identity equation

\ \

\ \ \

:::info Authors:

(1) Randy Kuang, Quantropi Inc., Ottawa, K1Z 8P9, Canada ([email protected]);

(2) Maria Perepechaenko, Quantropi Inc., Ottawa, K1Z 8P9, Canada;

(3) Mahmoud Sayed, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University, Ottawa, K1S 5B6, Canada;

(4) Dafu Lou, Quantropi Inc., Ottawa, K1Z 8P9, Canada.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under ATTRIBUTION-NONCOMMERCIAL-SHAREALIKE 4.0 INTERNATIONAL license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Cointelegraph, DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton and Ripple have partnered to launch trading and lending solutions supported by tokenized money market funds and RLUSD stablecoins.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08508-1.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09044-2.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 10:04
Share
Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE

Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solmate-300m-sol-treasury-uae/
Solana
SOL$219.87-1.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016376-5.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:40
Share
Blockchain payments company Fnality completes $136 million Series C funding round, led by WisdomTree

Blockchain payments company Fnality completes $136 million Series C funding round, led by WisdomTree

PANews reported on September 23rd that London-based blockchain payments company Fnality has completed a $136 million Series C funding round, led by WisdomTree, with participation from Bank of America, Citigroup, KBC Group, Temasek, and Tradeweb. Existing investors include Santander, Barclays, BNP Paribas, DTCC, Euroclear, Goldman Sachs, ING, Nasdaq, State Street, and UBS. Fnality is committed to using distributed ledger technology to build a regulated payment system based on central bank digital currencies to address the slow, expensive, and long settlement times of traditional wholesale payment systems for cross-border transactions. The company plans to use this round of funding to expand its pound sterling system to the US dollar and euro markets, targeting the cross-border payments market, which is valued at over $120 billion.
Chainbase
C$0.21611-1.09%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24041-5.64%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09044-2.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE

Blockchain payments company Fnality completes $136 million Series C funding round, led by WisdomTree

Consensys Taps Aave to Launch Stablecoin Yield in MetaMask Wallets

Expert Says XRP Is Like a 401(k), Here’s Why