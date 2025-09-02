What’s Next for Shiba Inu? Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Key Focus

The Shiba Inu team has unveiled recent episodes from Shy Speaks, a podcast series where Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama offers an inside look at the evolving Shiba Inu ecosystem.

In a tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie stated that eight episodes of Shy Speaks, amounting to a full 3 hours 55 minutes, are now streaming, offering an unfiltered perspective on the Shiba Inu ecosystem from the Shiba Inu lead ambassador.

The episodes of the podcast cover extensive topics, hinting at what comes next for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Decentralization focus revealed

In her tweet, Lucie outlined a range of topics in the conversation from Shy Speaks, Shytoshi Kusama’s podcast, which highlight a decentralization focus: “From Karma and Shibarium’s dev stack to meme culture, Oscar, FHE privacy, and the Hoichi bridge — every conversation dives deep into the future of decentralization.”

The episodes take the Shiba Inu community on a journey through the heart of Shiba Inu’s recent technological advancements.

Hoichi is a third-party bridge for the Shibarium network. Karma, which was discussed on the podcast, functions like a gamified system in which players accumulate experience points (XP) for completing specific tasks. Earlier this year, Karma launched in beta version on Shibarium’s testnet, Puppynet.

Development work is ongoing for LEASH v2 with FHE privacy features by Zama being explored. The option presented before the Shiba Inu team is to keep the base token simple now, most likely an ERC-20 token and wrap it later under the confidential‑token standard being developed with OpenZeppelin.