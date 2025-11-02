What’s Next For Solana Price?

Solana price hovers above $185 as its spot ETFs continue to see remarkable investor interest. Over the past four consecutive days, Solana’s spot ETFs have been on a steady upward trajectory.

According to Sososvalue data, on Friday, they recorded an impressive $44.4 million in inflows, boosting the total to $199 million in assets under management (AUM), with over $502 million in total assets so far.

SOL ETFs Records $44.4M in 4 Days

This is a wave during a major change in market dynamics, with Solana ETFs taking over the capital invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs.

Bitcoin ETFs had on the same day, a staggering outflow of up to $191 million on the day, and this trend has continued throughout the last week. Ether funds also experienced a downturn as ETFs were outflowing at an annual rate of $98 million.

The Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) was at the forefront, leading most of the inflows with a concrete 4.99% daily gain. However, Solana ETF (GSOL) by Grayscale had no net inflows or outflows. This information indicates that investors are possibly moving their focus to Solana, which might mean that Solana is dominating over the biggest cryptocurrencies, or it might be a season of hype.

Analyst Eyes $300 for Solana Price

Crypt analyst Ali has pointed out that the Solana price is doing well above a key support zone, which is supported by the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Recently, he stated that the asset is still above this critical support zone, which is an indication of the possible recovery. Nonetheless, Ali emphasized the need to involve buyers in order to induce the second leg up.

As Solana holds ground, analysts observed that a spurt to the $240 mark, and even $300, is a possibility should market participants intervene and drive the price up. The chart showed that Solana has been able to stand up to the volatility, and it has shown that the company is capable of following an upward trend.

Is SOL Price Set for a Bearish Breakdown?

The SOL price traded at $185.83, experiencing a minor dip of 0.21% on November 1, 2025. The cryptocurrency is in the consolidation stage, moving between the $180 and $190 levels. Although the recent trend has shown an upward trend to reach a new high of $190.00, the price has not been able to cross the hurdle.

If the SOL price forecast breaks below the $185.00 support, the next target would be $180.00. On the other hand, a bounce back above $190.00 would target a push toward $200.00, signaling a potential reversal.

Source: SOL/USD 4-hour chart: Tradingview

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40, which is a neutral market trend with a weak bearish trend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also indicates bearish momentum, and even the MACD line and the signal line suggest the existence of a downward trend.