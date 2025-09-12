What’s the Latest on Ethereum (ETH)? What Are the Whales Doing?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 13:24
DeFi
DEFI$0.001745+2.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01443+2.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016308-5.19%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000026-10.34%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01426-1.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,531.37+2.21%

Cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant has released a compelling report on the current market outlook for Ethereum (ETH). The firm notes that Ethereum is experiencing one of its strongest periods in history in terms of institutional demand, staking participation, and on-chain activity.

According to the report, Ethereum fund holdings have doubled since April 2025, reaching 6.5 million ETH. Furthermore, the total holdings of whale wallets with balances between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH have surpassed 20 million ETH. While this indicates strong institutional interest, it also suggests significant “smart money” positioning and limited short-term upside potential.

Ethereum staking also hit a new record. The total amount of ETH staked rose to 36.15 million. CryptoQuant notes that this reflects long-term confidence and a reduction in circulating supply. However, the high number of staked assets also highlights the possibility that new inflows could slow if price momentum weakens.

Network expansion continues. The total number of transactions and active addresses on Ethereum has reached an all-time high. The growth of DeFi, stablecoin transfers, and token activity is driving ETH usage, while smart contract calls exceeding 12 million per day reinforce Ethereum’s importance as a programmable consensus layer.

Meanwhile, a sharp decline in inflows to exchanges has been observed. According to the analyst firm, the amount of ETH sent to exchanges has decreased significantly since the price of ETH reached $5,000. This suggests that selling pressure has eased and investors are anticipating upward price action.

On the price front, critical levels are on the agenda. ETH’s recent rally peaked at the upper band of the realized price at $5,200. CryptoQuant emphasizes that this level has historically been a strong resistance area. Currently trading around $4,400, analysts warn that consolidation or correction is likely if this resistance level is not clearly broken.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/whats-the-latest-on-ethereum-eth-what-are-the-whales-doing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0619+2.03%
Everscale
EVER$0.01263+0.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916-1.82%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
SIX$0.02148-0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0967-4.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26085+4.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:23
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.33679+0.12%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

Spartans Draws Users With 300% Bonus, While Unibet Targets Poker Events and Bovada Focuses on Football Action