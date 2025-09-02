When Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 Return? Here’s Everything To Know

2025/09/02 02:00
CHICAGO FIRE — “The Bad Guy” Episode 13021 — Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images)

Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images

It’s been months since new episodes of Chicago Fire aired due to the summer hiatus, and NBC’s long-running firefighter drama is gearing up to release another season. But when exactly will Season 14 of Chicago Fire return on NBC and Peacock?

Last season marked the first without Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) as captain, introducing the mysterious and strict Dom Pascal (Dermont Mulroney) as the firehouse’s new leader. Pascal collaborated with Severide (Taylor Kinney) to uncover corruption within the Illinois state troopers. In the finale, he was cleared of suspicion after being accused of attempted murder in connection with his wife Monica’s (KaDee Strickland) tragic death.

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide were approved to be adoptive parents, but the finale revealed the surprise that Stella was pregnant. As for Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), he decided to leave Firehouse 51 for a new opportunity in Denver to help with his sobriety. Carver and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) exchanged their “I love you’s,” potentially marking the end of their relationship.

O.G. firefighters Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) both grappled with whether to advance in their careers or leave the firehouse, with Herrmann ultimately deciding to step down from his the lieutenant position for Mouch. Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) is also leaving the Chicago Fire family, and fans will get to see his final episodes in the upcoming season.

Read on to learn everything to know about Chicago Fire Season 14, including the release date, cast, episode count and more.

When Does Chicago Fire Return For Season 14?

CHICAGO FIRE — “It Had To End This Way” Episode 13022 — Pictured: (l-r) Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz, Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images)

Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images

Chicago Fire Season 14 will return on Wednesday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

How Many Episodes Will Be In Chicago Fire Season 14?

CHICAGO FIRE — “The Bad Guy” Episode 13021 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images)

Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images

Chicago Fire Season 14 will consist of 21 episodes in total, which is one fewer than the 2024-25 season order, according to TVLine.

Who’s In The Chicago Fire Season 14 Cast?

CHICAGO FIRE — “In The Rubble” Episode 13016 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images)

Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images

The majority of the Season 13 cast of Chicago Fire is expected to return for Season 14, including Kinney, Rae Mayo, Mulroney, Eigenberg and more.

Kyri, who plays Darren Ritter, will have a limited role in the upcoming 14th season. The actor teased on Instagram that he “can’t wait” for fans to see what’s in store for his character in his final episodes. Lockett, who portrays Sam Carver, also left the show last season, but it’s unknown whether he will wrap up his storyline as well.

Likely Returning:

  • Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide
  • Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd
  • David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann
  • Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland
  • Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz
  • Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami
  • Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak
  • Dermont Mulroney as Dom Pascal
  • KaDee Strickland as Monica Pascal

Leaving:

  • Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter
  • Jake Lockett as Sam Carver
  • Michael Bradway as Severide’s half-brother, Jack Damon

Joining:

  • Brandon Larracuente as TBA

What Will Chicago Fire Season 14 Be About?

CHICAGO FIRE — “All-Out Mystery” Episode 1106 — Pictured: (l-r) David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter — (Photo by: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Images)

Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Images

As a quick refresher, in the Chicago Fire Season 14 finale, Carver returns from rehab and reveals to Violet that he’s moving to Denver. Stella’s also pregnant, marking a new chapter in her and Severide’s relationship. Meanwhile, Hermann stepped down and is now back as a regular firefighter, so that Mouch can serve as the engine’s lieutenant.

Chicago Fire’s showrunner, Andrea Newman, teased to TVLine some challenges the crew will face in Season 14, including CFD layoffs. “We’re going to have a lot of turnover,” she said, “and a lot craziness going on in the CFD from the top, where people are being cut and moved, and everything’s going to get shaken up next season.”

Another question that viewers might have is whether we’ll see Carver in Season 14 to wrap up his relationship with Violet. “We may not have Carver full-time next season, but we may have him for a bunch of it too, and I think there’s a lot left to figure out between [Violet and Carver],” Newman told NBC Insider in May.

Is There A Teaser For Chicago Fire Season 14?

CHICAGO FIRE — “A Beast Like This” Episode 13017 — Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp, Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images)

Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images

As of Sept. 1, NBC has not released a teaser or trailer for the upcoming season of Chicago Fire.

Stay tuned for more details.

