When Is The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion? Here’s Everything To Know

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 732

The Islanders from Love Island USA Season 7 are coming together for the first time since leaving Fiji. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming reunion, including when it airs, which cast members will participate, what to expect from the special and much more.

Season 7 of the reality dating show kicked off in June and saw new group of singles, called Islanders, enter the luxurious Love Island villa in Fiji. Over six weeks, the contestants coupled up, decoupled, sent fellow castmembers home, participated in challenges and resisted (or gave into) the temptation of new attractive bombshells.

More than a month has passed since the Season 7 finale aired. Amaya and Bryan were crowned the winners and took home the $100,000 grand prize. “I would do this ride all over again if it led me to him,” Amaya said in the finale. Nic and Olandria took second place, Huda and Chris finished third, and Iris and Pepe came in fourth.

Host Ariana Madix, who is hosting the special alongside Bravo’s Andy Cohen, confirmed during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that multiple couples were still together when they filmed the reunion, though she quickly added that she hopes that is still the case when the special actually airs.

“Things move very quickly, things can change,” she said on Aug.13. “In the villa sometimes, I will be there for a recoupling, they will have recoupled, I’ll be in the car on the ride back to my hotel and come to find out they’re already on the rocks. They’ve already broken up.”

A dramatic season calls for a dramatic finale, and that’s precisely what co-host Cohen teased while filming the special. “Guys, Love Island reunions are no joke,” he told viewers via his Instagram Stories on Aug. 12. “We are on dinner break. We’re going back in there soon.”

When Is The Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion?

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 733

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will air exclusively on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Who Will Be At The Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion?

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 734

Many of the Love Island USA Season 7 stars are expected to attend the reunion, including some of main cast members, eliminated couple and bombshells. The reunion was filmed on Aug. 12 in New York City. “This reunion — it’s good and everybody’s here,” Cohen teased on social media.

Fans waiting outside the filming location spotted the top four couples: Amaya and Bryan, Nic and Olandria and Pepe and Iris. Huda, who left the villa single, was also seen leaving the reunion later that night.

One Season 7 cast member who will not be in attendance is Cierra Ortega. The former Islander was abruptly removed from the vila after past social media posts resurfaced showing her using a racist slur. Additionally, viewers likely won’t see Yulissa Escobar, another Islander who was kicked off the show for using racial slurs on podcasts before the show. Escobar also issued an apology after her short time on the reality dating show.

What Will Happen At The Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion?

LOVE ISLAND USA — "Aftersun" Episode 735

Peacock released the official trailer for the Love Island USA Season 7 special, which dropped on YouTube on Aug. 22. In the clip, eliminated Islander Charlie quips that he’s “looking forward to seeing all the people that voted me out.”

“A lot of people have a lot to say,” added Hannah, who was also eliminated from her fellow Islanders despite having a strong connection with Pepe.

Huda, who received backlash for her treatment of Jeremiah before experiencing a redemption arc later in the season, wants to see all the footage. “And I want those tapes to be played back,” she says. She and Chris ended their relationship in the finale, but they’re clearly not on good terms now. During the reunion, he addressed the comments that she made in the press against him, which Chris said he “didn’t respect” at all.

During the special, Ariana questions Belle-A and Jeremiah about a potential connection between them, something they never had the chance to explore while in Fiji. Jeremiah puts Ace in the hot seat after allegations that he was the “mastermind” behind Jeremiah’s elimination, with Taylor and Nic allegedly following his lead, which spawned many memes on social media. “I just agree with whatever Ace says,” Nic jokes.

The reunion also addresses rumors about Bryan cheating on Amaya. In one clip, Cohen reveals that Chris was with Bryan on the night of the alleged infidelity. “I had a lapse in judgment,” Bryan admits.

Oh, and during the special, Peacock is airing the unseen extended version of the controversial heart rate challenge. Fans will finally see the moment when Chelley and other Islanders said Huda went too far with Ace.

Check out the two-minute trailer for the anticipated reunion episode below.