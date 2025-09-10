When Software Fails: The Ledger Live Supply-Chain Compromise

This article explains how a poisoned NPM package led to stolen Bitcoin, why the protocol remained secure, and why Bitcoin-only tools like Coldcard and Sparrow avoid this risk. Michael P. Di Fulvio · Just now 6 min readJust now -- Share

The Ledger Live Supply-Chain Attack: Protocol-Level Lessons on Dependency Risk in Bitcoin Custody

Abstract

In December 2023, Ledger Live—the software companion to Ledger hardware wallets—was compromised through a poisoned NPM dependency, allowing attackers to silently replace recipient Bitcoin addresses during transaction construction. Nearly $1 million in assets was stolen before the issue was patched. While the Bitcoin protocol and Ledger devices remained uncompromised, the attack revealed the fragility of modern dependency chains and the risks of user complacency during address verification. As of 2025, the stolen funds remain scattered across the blockchain, and the lessons remain urgent: supply-chain vulnerabilities are an ongoing threat, and hardware wallet screens—not application interfaces—must be treated as the final source of truth.

Introduction

In late 2023, Ledger Live—the companion application for Ledger hardware wallets—became the focal point of a supply-chain attack. The incident did not compromise Bitcoin itself, nor the Ledger…