When Will Altcoin Season Start? FED Rate Cut Fuels Bitcoin, but Ethereum Still Lagging

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/18 14:59
NEAR
NEAR$3.225+13.23%
Union
U$0.014341+1.79%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005541+0.78%
Capverse
CAP$0.15736+0.49%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03186+7.02%
Altcoin Season

The post When Will Altcoin Season Start? FED Rate Cut Fuels Bitcoin, but Ethereum Still Lagging appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market edged higher today after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate cut, fueling optimism across risk assets. Bitcoin price today is trading around $117,000, while Ethereum holds steady near $4,600. The broader crypto market cap rose modestly, with major altcoins mixed but stable.

Analysts note the short-term tone is constructive, supported by ETF inflows and macro easing, but caution remains as traders wait for a clear trigger to unlock the next phase of the bull cycle.

Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen described the current cycle as “one of the most boring bull markets we’ve ever seen.” He highlighted why history suggests that October 2025 could be decisive for Bitcoin, with a potential cycle top forming between October and December.

Why Altcoin Season Hasn’t Arrived Yet

Despite growing calls for an altcoin rally, Cowen stressed that the timeline is being misunderstood.

According to him, a true altcoin season, the kind seen in late 2017 and 2021, requires Ethereum to break and hold durable all-time highs. Until ETH reclaims its 21-week EMA and rallies into sustained highs, the market will remain Bitcoin-led.

October Is Bitcoin’s Month

Cowen pointed out a consistent historical trend: Bitcoin dominance bottoms in September and rises sharply in October.

Institutions Driving, Retail Still Missing

Another defining feature of this cycle is the lack of retail mania.

While Wall Street capital has fueled Bitcoin’s climb, smaller traders remain cautious, still waiting for altcoin profits.

Q4 Strategy: Conservative Allocation

Looking ahead, Cowen suggests a conservative allocation focused on risk-adjusted returns:

He expects Bitcoin to outperform altcoins in the near term, with Ethereum taking the lead only if it breaks out into sustained new highs.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Why hasn’t an altcoin season happened yet?

A true altcoin season requires Ethereum to reach and hold new all-time highs. Currently, the market is primarily Bitcoin-led, driven by institutional interest and ETF inflows.

How are institutional investors impacting the crypto market?

Institutional capital, especially from new Bitcoin ETFs, is a major driver of this bull cycle. This is different from past cycles, which were fueled more by retail investors.

Why is the current crypto bull market called boring?

Lack of retail hype and altcoin rallies makes this cycle subdued, driven by institutional ETF investments rather than widespread mania.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has applauded the SEC's approval of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion into an ETF. For context, this Grayscale fund holds ADA, along with other high-caliber crypto assets such as XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin.Visit Website
Capverse
CAP$0.15736+0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/19 00:16
Share
CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, offering flexible contracts and expanding crypto risk management tools. CME Group has announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures on October 13, 2025. However, this launch still depends on final regulatory approval. The new products will offer standard and micro-sized […] The post CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$247.35+0.27%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000793-2.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:00
Share
Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, believes an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. In a recent podcast, he warned retail investors not to sell their holdings.Visit Website
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3364+9.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001047+2.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered