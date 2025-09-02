Where to Bet on Football With Crypto in 2025: Fast Payouts, No KYC

By: Coinstats
2025/09/02 01:38
Football remains the world’s most popular sport to bet on, with billions wagered every year across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, and the World Cup cycle. In 2025, more bettors than ever are turning to crypto sportsbooks for football betting, drawn by the promise of fast payouts, anonymity, and borderless access.

If you want to wager on football matches using Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, or other cryptocurrencies, these platforms deliver no-KYC access, instant deposits, and deep football markets.

1. Dexsport — Best Web3 Sportsbook for Anonymous Football Betting

Dexsport.io, a decentralized sportsbook and casino launched, has quickly become a leading Web3 gambling hub. It stands out for its no-KYC policy, supporting over 30 cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, TRX, TON, and various stablecoins. 

As a full-stack sportsbook platform, Dexsport.io is designed for speed, privacy, and significant rewards, consistently ranking among the top platforms.

Highlights:

  • 100+ betting markets per match: moneyline, corners, cards, handicaps, goals

  • Full coverage of Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, World Cup qualifiers

  • Wallet login via MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram

  • Live streaming, even with zero balance

  • On-chain public bet desk for transparency

  • Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic

  • Weekly cashback, boosted odds, and freebet campaigns

Best for: Privacy-first players who want Web3 speed and transparency in football betting.

2. BC.Games — Bonus-Heavy Crypto Football Sportsbook

BC.Games combines football betting with a huge casino, supporting BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, TON, and more. It offers football fans both pre-match and in-play odds with flexible crypto swaps.

Why It’s Great:

  • Deep football markets for EPL, UEFA, Copa América, MLS

  • Rakeback, faucet rewards, daily wheel, and loyalty tiers

  • TRX and TON supported for low-fee transactions

  • Minimal KYC required

Best for: Bettors who want bonuses and community-driven football betting.

3. Stake — Licensed Brand With Crypto Football Coverage

Stake is one of the most trusted crypto sportsbooks globally. While KYC may be required in some regions, it offers a robust football betting product with full crypto support.

Features:

  • Licensed and regulated in multiple jurisdictions

  • Accepts BTC, ETH, USDT, and altcoins

  • 100+ markets per football match including specials like player bookings

  • VIP rewards and reload bonuses

Best for: Players who want a licensed operator while still betting with crypto.

4. BetFury — Hybrid Sportsbook With Crypto + Staking Rewards

BetFury merges sportsbook betting with DeFi-like mechanics. It covers football globally, including club and international competitions, while offering staking with its BFG token.

Highlights:

  • Football betting on Premier League, World Cup, UEFA

  • BTC, ETH, TON, TRX, and stablecoin support

  • Staking rewards plus casino integration

  • Cashback and mission-based bonuses

  • KYC-free under normal conditions

Best for: Bettors who want football action + passive income rewards.

5. Thunderpick — Sleek Sportsbook With Fast Crypto Payouts

Originally esports-focused, Thunderpick now provides extensive football coverage. Its fast payouts and ETH/USDT support make it popular among crypto football bettors.

Why Choose Thunderpick:

  • Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA tournaments

  • ETH, USDT, BTC supported

  • Modern interface with esports-style design

  • Optional KYC depending on usage

Best for: Football fans who like fast, sleek sportsbook designs.

Best Football Crypto Sportsbooks (2025)

Platform

BTC Support

ETH Support

USDT Support

No KYC

Football Coverage

Standout Feature

Dexsport

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

EPL, UEFA, World Cup

Fully decentralized, audited

BC.Games

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes*

EPL, UEFA, Copa América

Bonuses, faucet, social community

Stake

Yes

Yes

Yes

Partial

EPL, UEFA, World Cup

Licensed, VIP rewards

BetFury

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes*

EPL, UEFA, World Cup

Casino + staking integration

Thunderpick

Yes

Yes

Yes

Partial

EPL, UEFA, Serie A

Esports-style interface

Final Thoughts

Football is the biggest betting market in the world, and in 2025, crypto sportsbooks make wagering faster, more private, and globally accessible.

  • Dexsport is the best choice for no-KYC, multi-chain Web3 football betting.

  • BC.Games adds bonuses and community engagement.

  • Stake provides a licensed experience with crypto flexibility.

  • BetFury offers staking + football betting in one ecosystem.

  • Thunderpick brings a modern, esports-inspired design.

For football fans who want fast payouts, no KYC, and ETH/BTC betting, these platforms set the standard in 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
