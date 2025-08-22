Where to buy GateToken without KYC Verification in 2025

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/22 22:15
PUBLIC
GateToken (GT) is a native cryptocurrency of the GateChain, a public blockchain that facilitates digital asset transfers, and claims to be dedicated to asset safety. Furthermore, the GateChain claims to offer infinite possibilities thanks to its fast, secure, and reliable infrastructure that supports dApps and the smooth transfer of digital assets. 

GateToken sits at the heart of it all. Users who buy GateToken can use it to pay transaction fees, engage with the staking mechanism, and help secure the network. They also stand to benefit from the token’s price performance, as it saw a surge of over 146% in the last twelve months. Those wondering where to buy GT coin in 2025 can turn to Best Wallet, which will let you purchase it without KYC.

What Is Best Wallet?

Best Wallet is a popular crypto wallet that emerged in August 2024, only to become one of the biggest and most popular new crypto wallets of 2025. It is user-friendly and feature-rich, which is a combination that made it popular among newcomers and expert traders and investors alike. 

Crypto novices enjoy the ease of use that it brings, thanks to its clean interface and intuitive layout, while the variety of features and the ability to buy and swap cryptos without KYC appeals to many pro traders. 

The wallet also lists cryptocurrencies from different blockchains, with the goal of adding support for over 60 chains. Being multi-chain makes it more advanced than a typical DEX, while the fact that it doesn’t require ID verification makes it superior to centralized exchanges.

On top of that, it is fully non-custodial, as well as multi-wallet, which allows users to connect their other wallets to it, manage their cryptos, and even entire portfolios. 

Best Wallet also has a section called Upcoming Tokens, where users can view and buy any new, upcoming cryptocurrencies while they are still in the pre-launch stage. Allowing them to buy such cryptos early opens up new earning opportunities.

Most supported tokens that the wallet had offered here have seen a strong price surge after going live, which encouraged many early investors to trust in its selection of upcoming tokens.

Best Wallet Expands Its List Of Supported Cryptos

As mentioned, Best Wallet’s goal is to expand its list of supported blockchain networks to over 60, which would enable thousands of cryptocurrencies available for investment and trade.

However, this is a complex process that requires a lot of work and the steady introduction of new networks over time. This is why Best Wallet continues to introduce new chains one by one through carefully designed updates, the most recent of which came out only days ago, adding support for Solana and many of the SOL-native cryptos.

Apart from adding support for Solana, the new update also introduced a number of new changes, such as support for Bitcoin swaps, as well as increased transparency surrounding swap fees. Users can now see exactly how much they will have to pay to complete swaps.

Beyond that, the new upgrade also added support for the Korean language; it introduced a new on-chain provider, Wert, to further expand the list of supported countries, and it enabled gamified rewards. These are points that users can get daily for opening the wallet’s app, which will allow them to redeem various rewards.

How To Buy GateToken Crypto Without KYC?

If you are looking to buy GateToken coin, you will first have to get the Best Wallet app. The wallet is only available on mobile devices, but it supports both Android and iOS, and you can easily find it in these systems’ respective app stores.

You can download and install the app with a single tap, and after that, all it takes is to register. Since Best Wallet doesn’t require KYC or any personal information, all you need is an email address and a password, and you will be ready to start trading.

When you open the app, you will see several tabs at the bottom of your screen, with one of them being the Trade tab. Navigate to it, and you will see multiple options, including Buy, Send, Swap, and Receive, which allow you to manage your cryptos. There is also a feature called History, which lets you view your past transactions.

Tap the Buy option, and you will see the list of supported coins and tokens, where you can find GateToken using the search feature, or simply scroll down the list until you find it. Tap on it, and you will be moved to the buy screen, where you can enter your preferred payment method, and add the amount of money you wish to spend, or the amount of GT coin you wish to buy.

Tap the Buy GT button, and you will be done. 

Should You Buy GateToken crypto?

GateToken has seen strong performance in 2024 and 2025 compared to previous years. It has a market cap of over $2.2 billion, which allowed it to score highly on the list of largest cryptocurrencies, currently sitting as the 45th-largest coin by market cap.

GateToken Price Chart

Right now, the GateToken price sits at $18.41, which is about halfway between its yearly high ($25) and yearly low ($7.5). While this means that GT tokens can be a good way to make some profit, it also acts as a utility token, granting its users plenty of use cases within its ecosystem.

With its listing on the Best Wallet app, the token is readily available to interested traders and investors, marking one of only a few remaining places where you can get it without KYC.

Visit Best Wallet

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist's opinion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
