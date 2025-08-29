Where To Eat Before A Broadway Matinee

Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown West are great spots to grab lunch before a Broadway matinee getty

If you’re seeing a matinee, you’re doing it right. Breaking up the mundanity and chaos of any day by disappearing into a Broadway performance is always a good move. And if you’re indulging in a satisfying meal before showtime, that’s the itinerary for the perfect day.

Note that while most Broadway shows only offer Wednesday and weekend matinees, some operate on different schedules including Oh Mary at The Lyceum Theatre (149 W. 45th St,) which runs at 3 p.m. on Thursday and The Great Gatsby at The Broadway Theater (1681 Broadway) which has 2 p.m. Thursday performances.

Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a spot to sit down and dine, here’s where to eat lunch before a Broadway matinee in New York City:

Nestled under the sign for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, this Theater District sushi restaurant offers Koete offers a $60, 60-minute lunch omakase for peak enjoyment and efficiency. Chef Jason Lin’s menu includes nine pieces of nigiri and a chef’s choice hand roll to finish, plus classic pieces and specials ala carte if you want a few more bites.

Sushi at Koete Omakase in Manhattan Koete Omakase

If you’re craving soup dumplings and hand pulled noodles, this is your spot. The all-day restaurant has Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen locations, both close to various theaters, offering filling noodle dishes served stir fried or in soup with your choice of protein and veggies. An extensive dumpling and dim sum list offers plenty of shareables too.

This local mini chain is often on the city’s top taqueria lists and for good reason. Tacos, tostadas, and quesadillas are all available with chicken, steak, pork or nopales, and it’s hard to go wrong. Service is quick, nothing is over $10, and the Times Square location is super convenient.

An import from Florence, this Italian sandwich shop occasionally commands long lines for its enormous sandwiches served on homemade Tuscan schiacciata bread. Sandwiches are $15-20 but cut in half to easily share, an plenty of vegetarian options are available. La Paradiso, piled with mortadella, stracciatella, and pistachio cream is a favorite.

La Summer from all’Antico Vinaio All’Antico Vinaio

Located in the heart of Midtown, this luxe wine bar is popular with local businesspeople and theater goers alike. The $24 express lunch menu is a great value and perfect for those on a schedule, offering a “pick two” style menu of seasonal soups, salads, and sandwiches.

If a big meaty lunch is what you crave, stop into this Times Square barbecue spot for their lunch specials. The $30 lunch combo includes a choice of appetizer, like hush puppies or popcorn shrimp, plus a pulled pork sandwich, BBQ mac and cheese, a fried chicken sandwich, brisket melt, and more.

There’s perhaps no lucnh more classic than a hot New York slice. You’ll be satisfied in less than five minutes for less than $5 (have cash), and this slice shop is ideal to fit into a busy schedule. The pizza itself is nicely crisp, with fresh tomato sauce and great, melty mozzarella, worth seeking out among the dozens of pizza shops in the area.