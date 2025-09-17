Where To Stream Screen Icon’s Biggest Films

American actor Robert Redford wearing a grey tweed blazer over a matching waistcoat and a white shirt, with a diagonally striped tie, with a grey fedora, in a scene from ‘The Sting’, filmed in the United States, 1973. The crime caper directed by George Roy Hill, starred Redford as Johnny Hooker. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Getty Images

Robert Redford, the legendary Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and All the President’s Men star and Oscar-winning director of Ordinary People, died early Tuesday at his home outside of Provo, Utah. He was 89.

Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, confirmed for The Hollywood Reporter that Redford died in his sleep.

The actor and director also founded the Sundance Institute in 1981, a nonprofit organization that fostered independent filmmakers. Among the organization’s activities is the Sundance Film Festival.

Forbes‘South Park’ Is Back With New Episode This Week. Will It Be Political?

Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on Aug. 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, Calif., Redford’s first screen appearance came in an episode of the James Garner and Jack Kelly Western TV series Maverick in 1960.

Redford largely appeared in television roles throughout the 1960s, including turns in episodes of such classic shows as Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Twilight Zone, The Untouchables, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and The Virginian.

By the end of the decade, Redford began getting notices for his big screen appearances in films like Barefoot in the Park and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Below is a list of 11 of Redford’s biggest films and where you can find them on streaming.

‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ (1969)

Robert Redford teamed with Paul Newman for the first time in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, a classic Western directed by George Roy Hill.

Newman and Redford star as Butch and Sundance, respectively, a pair of outlaws on the run from the long arm of the law in the 1890s.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is currently only available for digital purchase or rental on video on demand on such platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘Jeremiah Johnson’ (1972)

After working with Sydney Pollack for the first time in the 1966 romantic drama This Property Is Condemned, Robert Redford reteamed with the esteemed director to play the title role in the epic Western Jeremiah Johnson.

In the film, Jeremiah’s life of peace and isolation as a mountain man in the Rocky Mountains turns into a harrowing tale of survival.

Jeremiah Johnson is currently only available for digital purchase or rental on VOD on such sites as Apple TV, Fandango at Home and Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘The Candidate’ (1972)

Robert Redford stars as Bob McKay in The Candidate, a political satire directed by Michael Ritchie.

McKay is a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate from California who is expected to lose his bid for the seat to a third-term Republican candidate even before the race begins. As such, he’s free to speak his mind on the campaign trail.

The Candidate is available to stream for free on the Hoopla streaming platform and is available to purchase or rent on VOD on such platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home and Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘The Way We Were’ (1973)

Robert Redford teamed with Sydney Pollack for the third time in The Way We Were, a romantic drama that also stars Barbra Streisand.

Redford and Streisand play Hubbell Gardiner and Katie Morosky, who meet on a college campus in the late 1930s and later begin a love affair despite their decidedly different political beliefs.

The Way We Were is currently only available for digital purchase or rental on VOD on such sites as Apple TV, Fandango at Home and Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘The Sting’ (1973)

Robert Redford and Paul Newman teamed for the second and last time in The Sting, a crime caper that reunited the duo with their Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid director, George Roy Hill.

Redford and Newman star as Jimmy Hooker and Henry Gondorff, a pair of seasoned grifters out to con mob boss Doyle Lonnegan (Robert Shaw). Redford received his first Oscar nomination for the film, but came up short in his bid to win the Best Actor statuette. The Sting, however, did win seven Oscars overall, including Best Picture and Best Director for Hill.

The Sting is currently only available for digital purchase or rental on VOD on such platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘The Great Gatsby’ (1974)

Robert Redford’s version of The Great Gatsby is the third big-screen adaptation of the classic 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, which was followed by the Leonardo DiCaprio feature film version in 2013.

Redford stars as the mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby, in the film, which is directed by Jack Clayton and also stars Mia Farrow as Daisy Buchanan and Sam Waterston as Nick Carraway.

The Great Gatsby is available to stream for free on the Kanopy and Hoopla streaming platforms, and is available to purchase or rent on VOD on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘All The President’s Men’ (1976)

Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman star as legendary real-life Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in All the President’s Men.

Director Alan J. Pakula was behind the camera for the Best Picture Oscar-nominated political thriller, which follows Woodward and Bernstein’s investigation into the Watergate cover-up that eventually led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1972.

All the President’s Men is available to subscribers of The Criterion Channel streaming service and is available to purchase or rent on VOD on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘The Natural’ (1984)

Robert Redford stars in director Barry Levinson’s classic baseball drama as Roy Hobbs, a once-promising professional baseball prospect whose career was sidetracked after a near-fatal shooting. Roy eventually makes a return to the game, but by doing so, it puts his life in danger.

The Natural is currently only available to purchase or rent on VOD on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘Out Of Africa’ (1986)

Robert Redford teamed with director Sydney Pollack for the sixth time for the Best Picture epic romantic drama Out of Africa, which also stars Redford’s fellow acting legend Meryl Streep.

Redford plays Denys, a big game hunter in Out of Africa, while Streep plays Karen, a baroness. Out of Africa won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Pollack.

Out of Africa is available to stream for YouTubeTV subscribers, and can also be purchased or rented on VOD on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014)

Robert Redford made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Alexander Pierce, an old associate of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a senior S.H.I.E.L.D. official. Redford reprised the role of Pierce for Avengers: Endgame in 2019, which marked his last live-action movie role.

Both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame are available to stream for subscribers on Disney+, and can be purchased or rented on VOD on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Spectrum.

‘Ordinary People’ (1980)

Robert Redford didn’t appear on-camera but won acclaim and his first and only Oscar — Best Director — for the family drama Ordinary People, starring Mary Tyler Moore, Donald Sutherland and Timothy Hutton. The film is available to stream for subscribers of MGM+, Fubo and Philo. The film can also be streamed for free on YouTube, with ads.

In addition, Redford received Oscar nominations for Best Director and for producing the Best Picture nominee Quiz Show (1994). Quiz Show is available to stream for free on Hoopla.

Both Ordinary People and Quiz Show are available to purchase or rent on VOD on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Spectrum.

ForbesRobert Redford – Oscar-Winning Actor, Director And Sundance Founder – Dies At 89