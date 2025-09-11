Where Will DOGE Be Trading This Time Next Year?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:50
SPONSORED POST*

The Dogecoin price prediction has become a hot topic again as traders look ahead to 2025 and beyond. Currently trading near $0.22, DOGE continues to bounce inside a familiar range, with no clear breakout in sight. While some analysts hope for gradual gains, most agree Dogecoin is already too big to deliver parabolic gains. 

Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has already broken past $3.2 million in presale funding at just $0.0055 per token, with staking rewards near 800% APY. For traders chasing the next 50x or even 100x, the choice is obvious. Here’s why.

Dogecoin price prediction for 2026: Costs so high, gains so low?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is stuck trading between its moving averages and support around $0.21. The downsloping 20-day EMA and weak RSI suggest bears still have the edge. If price breaks below $0.21, DOGE could tumble to $0.19, and the broader $0.14–$0.29 range comes back into play.

On the upside, bulls would need to push DOGE above the 50-day SMA at $0.22 to show strength. That could set up a move to $0.26, but even then, it’s hardly the type of explosive run that delivers generational wealth. For everyday traders, Dogecoin is looking more like a slow-moving nostalgia play than a serious moonshot.

Looking further out, some analysts see Dogecoin trading between $0.30 and $0.40 by 2026. On paper, that sounds like growth. But let’s be real: that’s barely a 50% gain over two years. In a market where traders expect 20x or 50x returns, those numbers don’t cut the mustard.

Layer Brett: New presale sensation breaks past $3.2 million in record time

While Dogecoin stagnates, Layer Brett is setting itself up as the viral breakout play. Its presale has already smashed through $3.2 million, proving investors are rushing in before the token even hits exchanges. At just $0.0055, it offers a true ground-floor entry.

What makes Layer Brett so different is that it blends meme coin culture with real Ethereum Layer 2 scalability. It’s fast, cheap, and built to grow, with a community-first movement driving its momentum. On top of that, early stakers are locking in yields near 800% APY, multiplying their positions in ways that Dogecoin simply can’t match.

By 2026, while DOGE is crawling toward $0.30, analysts believe Layer Brett could deliver 25x or even 50x gains — the kind of asymmetric upside that defines bull runs.

Dogecoin vs. Layer Brett: Which crypto should you buy for gains in 2025?

The Dogecoin price prediction for next year and even into 2026 suggests limited upside, with gains capped in the 30–40 cent range. That might satisfy long-term holders, but it won’t change lives. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is early, cheap, and rewarding right now — and it has the viral momentum to become the next 100x meme coin.

With $3.2M raised, APYs around 800%, and tokens priced at just $0.0055, Layer Brett looks set to leave Dogecoin in the dust heading into 2025 and beyond. Don’t wait for DOGE’s slow crawl — grab the real rocket while the presale is still open.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/11/dogecoin-price-prediction-top-crypto-experts-worldwide/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Cheaper Crypto Exposure? Hong Kong Banks Eye Relief Under New Capital Plan

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects