Which Artists Have The Most?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 03:02
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04965+0.40%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1819-0.29%
Bunny
BUNNY$0.06023-4.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012-3.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021815-0.18%
Stockholm Exteriors And Landmarks - 2024

Spotify confirms 1,000 songs have reached one billion streams, led by The Weeknd with 28 entries and Lady Gaga’s record-setting hit. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – JUNE 19: General views of the Spotify corporate headquarters on June 19, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

GC Images

Reaching one billion streams used to be a goal every major artist vied for. There was a time when only the most successful could even dream of seeing a single track make it to that milestone, but as more and more people all around the world have adopted streaming as their go-to manner of consuming music, more tracks are hitting a once highly elusive landmark.

1,000 Billion-Stream Wins

Spotify has revealed that 1,000 songs have reached one billion plays on the platform. That group includes tunes performed in many different languages, from artists based all around the world, and even tracks that come from a variety of decades.

Spotify’s Billions Club

Spotify has a playlist titled Billions Club, and the description states simply, “All the songs with over one billion streams on Spotify.” The list actually features 1,020 tracks, so it seems that the 1,000-win mark was passed a short time ago.

The Weeknd Beats Drake, Bad Bunny and Ariana Grande

Among all artists, The Weeknd claims the most hits with at least one billion plays, as he has seen 28 tunes with his name attached make it to the milestone. Three other artists — Drake, Bad Bunny, and Ariana Grande — have also passed the 20-smash threshold, as those stars have collected 23, 22, and 21 billion-stream successes, respectively. Taylor Swift comes in fifth place with 18 such commercial juggernauts.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Hold an All-Time Record

Spotify also shared several interesting statistics related to its Billions Club. A total of 576 artists are present in the group, and many of them have collected more than one appearance on the roster.

Typically, a song — even a big one — requires 90 months, or almost nine years, to rack up a billion streams on Spotify, but there are quite a few tunes that have managed the feat in much shorter timeframes. The record for the fastest ascent to one billion streams on Spotify belongs to “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. That Grammy-winning duet managed the feat in just 97 days.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/21/1000-songs-have-reached-one-billion-streams-on-spotify-which-artists-have-the-most/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723-0.95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05358-2.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

Layer 1 datachain Irys raises $10m led by CoinFund
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557-1.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 02:56
Share
XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

The post XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP’s momentum is fading and SUI faces liquidity issues, while a rising altcoin gains recognition as one of the best to buy in 2025. XRP entered the summer on a wave of excitement, boosted by speculation around ETFs and institutional adoption. However, the buzz is cooling as whale wallets have begun trimming their exposure. On-chain data shows that several large XRP addresses shifted millions of tokens back onto exchanges in recent weeks, suggesting profit-taking after strong mid-year rallies. Price action reflects this hesitation – XRP has struggled to hold key resistance levels and remains locked in a tight trading range. Analysts warn that unless a new catalyst emerges, momentum may continue to fade into September, leaving traders questioning whether the asset can deliver outsized gains in the near term. While XRP’s long-term role in cross-border payments remains intact, its short-term potential seems increasingly capped, driving investors to explore alternatives with higher growth trajectories. That’s where projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are beginning to attract attention. SUI Struggles With Market Liquidity SUI launched with fanfare earlier in the year, positioning itself as a next-generation Layer 1 designed for scalability. Early performance was strong, with significant capital flowing into its ecosystem. Yet despite this early traction, liquidity concerns are beginning to surface. Trading volumes have dropped sharply since July, and developers report that ecosystem funding is not keeping pace with expectations. The decline has left SUI lagging behind other major Layer 1s in both adoption metrics and market perception. Traders who initially saw it as a contender for Ethereum’s scaling crown are now looking elsewhere. September could still offer short-term rebounds, but the overall sentiment around SUI has shifted from “emerging giant” to “work in progress” This weakening confidence creates room for newer names to claim the spotlight, especially those able…
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-4.30%
SUI
SUI$3.4163-4.30%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0342+1.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 03:38
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”

Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Hoarding Rumors as Midnight Grows