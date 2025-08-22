Which Artists Have The Most?

Spotify confirms 1,000 songs have reached one billion streams, led by The Weeknd with 28 entries and Lady Gaga’s record-setting hit. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – JUNE 19: General views of the Spotify corporate headquarters on June 19, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

Reaching one billion streams used to be a goal every major artist vied for. There was a time when only the most successful could even dream of seeing a single track make it to that milestone, but as more and more people all around the world have adopted streaming as their go-to manner of consuming music, more tracks are hitting a once highly elusive landmark.

1,000 Billion-Stream Wins

Spotify has revealed that 1,000 songs have reached one billion plays on the platform. That group includes tunes performed in many different languages, from artists based all around the world, and even tracks that come from a variety of decades.

Spotify’s Billions Club

Spotify has a playlist titled Billions Club, and the description states simply, “All the songs with over one billion streams on Spotify.” The list actually features 1,020 tracks, so it seems that the 1,000-win mark was passed a short time ago.

The Weeknd Beats Drake, Bad Bunny and Ariana Grande

Among all artists, The Weeknd claims the most hits with at least one billion plays, as he has seen 28 tunes with his name attached make it to the milestone. Three other artists — Drake, Bad Bunny, and Ariana Grande — have also passed the 20-smash threshold, as those stars have collected 23, 22, and 21 billion-stream successes, respectively. Taylor Swift comes in fifth place with 18 such commercial juggernauts.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Hold an All-Time Record

Spotify also shared several interesting statistics related to its Billions Club. A total of 576 artists are present in the group, and many of them have collected more than one appearance on the roster.

Typically, a song — even a big one — requires 90 months, or almost nine years, to rack up a billion streams on Spotify, but there are quite a few tunes that have managed the feat in much shorter timeframes. The record for the fastest ascent to one billion streams on Spotify belongs to “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. That Grammy-winning duet managed the feat in just 97 days.