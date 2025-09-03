Which Crypto to Buy Now? BTC Retesting Steadily $108K, Yet a DeFi Underdog Is Predicted to Surge Past $4 Fast

2025/09/03 22:50
Bitcoin
DeFi
Nowchain
Bitcoin (BTC)’s steady retest of the $108,000 level has once again reinforced its position as the king of digital assets. But while BTC is admired for its consistency, investors who are seeking exponential growth are beginning to look elsewhere. Analysts tracking what is going on with crypto today are turning their attention to a presale token that is showing a much steeper trajectory—Mutuum Finance (MUTM). With its presale heating up, many are already projecting that MUTM will surge past the $4 mark shortly after its market debut.

BTC Retesting Steadily $108K

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadily retesting ~$108,000 as of September 1, 2025, with a 24-hour trading volume of $45 billion, reflecting a 4.3% weekly decline. The price movement follows $800 million in liquidations and a slowdown in ETF inflows to $1.5 billion, down from $2.7 billion the prior week. Technical indicators show BTC testing $108,000 support, with RSI at 43 and resistance at $112,000. Whale rotation of $1 billion into altcoins and macro pressures like U.S. tariffs contribute to cautious sentiment. Social media highlights mixed expectations, with some anticipating a rebound. Analysts project a $116,713 target if $112,000 clears, but a drop below $108,000 risks $105,000.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Building an Ecosystem That Complements Bitcoin (BTC)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not designed to compete with Bitcoin (BTC)’s dominance—it is being built to complement it. Through its peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract lending framework, Bitcoin (BTC) holders will soon be able to put their BTC to work without selling it. Long-term HODLers will have the option to lend out their Bitcoin (BTC) for yield, while active traders will borrow against it to generate additional liquidity. This dual-use case is one reason analysts expect adoption to accelerate rapidly once the platform launches.

The project is positioning itself as a comprehensive lending and borrowing hub where stablecoins, blue-chip assets, and even meme tokens will coexist under one system. This combination will create unmatched liquidity and constant transaction flow, generating revenue that will be used to support the MUTM token itself. Unlike other DeFi protocols that rely only on external hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being designed for ongoing utility that naturally drives value back into the ecosystem.

A critical feature that strengthens this design is the Stable Rate Model. Borrowers will enjoy predictable repayment costs while the system rebalances in real time to manage volatility. Together with Layer-2 infrastructure that enables near-instant transactions and minimal fees, the protocol will provide both efficiency and cost-effectiveness, positioning it ahead of traditional Layer-1 competitors.

mutuum

Presale Momentum and $4 Target Outlook

The presale figures are already telling a powerful story. Phase 6 is active at $0.035 per token, with $15.24 million raised, more than 15,950 holders onboarded, and 32% of this round already sold. A 15% price increase is locked in for the next phase, creating urgency for investors who want to maximize entry value. For those tracking crypto predictions closely, the current phase represents a decisive moment before the cost of entry rises again.

The project is also signaling credibility through a strong security framework. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has partnered with CertiK for a comprehensive audit, earning a 95.00 Token Scan score, and has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program to safeguard its protocol. This focus on security sets it apart from many new DeFi ventures and ensures confidence as new participants join the community.

Beyond the presale and security layer, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to deliver real utility from day one. A beta platform will go live immediately after the token is listed, giving users instant access to borrowing and lending features without delays. This early access model is designed to capture attention quickly, while upcoming exchange listings on major global platforms are expected to accelerate exposure among both retail and institutional participants.

Another powerful driver will be the revenue buyback system. All protocol revenue is set to be used for purchasing MUTM tokens on the open market and then redistributing them to stakers of mtTokens. This constant cycle of buy pressure and distribution will sustain demand and reward long-term holders, making it one of the most attractive tokenomics designs in the current DeFi world.

To expand its visibility further, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also running a $100,000 giveaway, which will bring in additional community members and expand its already growing base of supporters. With more than 12,000 followers on Twitter and strong engagement levels, the project is positioning itself to leverage retail enthusiasm at a critical moment in its growth trajectory.

Final Words

From a valuation perspective, the contrast between current presale pricing and analyst targets is striking. At $0.035, MUTM presents a clear pathway toward a $4 breakout, representing over 11,300% returns for those who enter now. While Bitcoin (BTC) is proving its resilience as digital gold, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the next wealth-generation vehicle, designed to reward early believers with exponential upside.

As analysts continue to compare today’s leading crypto assets, their conclusion is becoming clearer: BTC will remain the backbone of the market, but the real growth stories are forming elsewhere. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing the qualities of a project ready to step into the spotlight, combining innovation, security, and community momentum. With its presale already gaining speed and its roadmap focused on utility at launch, the journey from $0.035 to $4 is being described not just as possible—but as inevitable.

