Which One Of These Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now For 30x Growth; Solana, Cardano Or Layer Brett

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 17:48
Capverse
CAP$0.15716+1.32%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5291+0.39%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002715+3.03%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.000205-0.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001908+1.00%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00584-1.18%
Layer Brett (18)

The post Which One Of These Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now For 30x Growth; Solana, Cardano Or Layer Brett appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Traders searching for the best crypto to buy now often weigh established names against emerging projects. Solana and Cardano have proven themselves in the market, but both are already large-cap giants. For those chasing 30x returns, that might not be realistic. Enter Layer Brett, a meme-fuelled Ethereum Layer 2 that’s starting to turn heads.

Solana (SOL): The best crypto to buy now for network growth, not explosive returns

Solana has staged one of the most impressive comebacks in crypto. After dealing with outages and the fallout from FTX, it’s now powering some of the most active ecosystems in the industry. From NFTs to meme coins like BONK, activity on Solana is booming again. Developers continue to choose it for its speed, low fees, and strong infrastructure.

Layer Brett

That doesn’t mean Solana is primed for 30x growth. With a market cap already hovering near $20 billion, it’s simply too big to multiply at that scale without unprecedented global adoption. More realistic is a steady climb as adoption expands and new projects keep flocking to the network.

Still, Solana deserves a spot on any “best crypto to buy now” list. It’s reliable, battle-tested, and still has room to appreciate. But for those specifically seeking massive multiples, Solana looks more like a safe hold than a moonshot.

Cardano (ADA): The best crypto to buy now if patience is your strategy

Cardano has always been the blockchain of academics and long-term thinkers. Its development is built on peer-reviewed research, and the Hydra scaling solution continues to evolve. Over time, this could turn Cardano into a powerhouse chain for secure, low-cost transactions. But when it comes to explosive price action, ADA has struggled to deliver.

Most analysts expect Cardano to trade between $1 and $1.50 by late 2025. That’s a healthy return from current levels, but nowhere close to the 30x traders dream of. The network has loyal supporters, and DeFi on Cardano is slowly growing, but it lacks the viral energy of meme-driven ecosystems.

As one of the most credible projects in crypto, Cardano remains a contender for the best crypto to buy now if you value stability over speed. Just don’t expect it to deliver generational wealth in a single cycle.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The best crypto to buy now for genuine 30x potential

This is where things get interesting. Layer Brett is a meme coin built as an Ethereum Layer 2, combining viral culture with real blockchain infrastructure. That makes Layer Brett unique in a space where most meme coins rely solely on hype. With its presale live and staking already available through a working dApp, Layer Brett offers functionality that Dogecoin or Shiba Inu never had at launch.

Layer Brett

The price is still under a cent, which is exactly the kind of entry point that excites retail traders. Staking rewards are paying out, liquidity is climbing, and plans for NFTs and gamified features are on the roadmap. Unlike Solana or Cardano, Layer Brett isn’t weighed down by a massive market cap—it’s early, cheap, and community-driven.

For traders chasing the best crypto to buy now for true breakout returns, Layer Brett is emerging as a serious option. It’s risky, yes, but it’s also one of the few projects where 30x is actually plausible.

Conclusion

Solana offers growth, and Cardano provides stability. But when the conversation turns to the best crypto to buy now for 30x potential, both look more like steady climbs than moonshots. Layer Brett, with its meme power, Layer 2 foundation, and early-stage momentum, stands out as the only realistic contender for that kind of upside in September.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03557+1.19%
Humanity
H$0.053+10.14%
Threshold
T$0.01704+1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-1.37%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5403-8.45%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+144.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch